Hasbro partners with 3D-printing startup to personalize action figures

“For the first time, fans can scan their face with a smart device and have a custom-made, look-alike action figure delivered to their door,” Hasbro said in a statement. Fans can scan themselves using a phone camera on any Apple or Android device using the Hasbro Pulse app.

Hasbro and Somerville startup Formlabs have signed a partnership to use 3D printing technology to manufacture personalized action figures, a product line called the Hasbro Selfie Series .

When fans go to the movies, play a video game, or read a comic book, they often dream of playing the characters they love. Now, Hasbro, the toy manufacturer based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, is looking to bring that dream to market with the help of 3D printing.

Hasbro customers can have their faces printed onto custom action figures across a variety of genres, including superhero, sci-fi, and action. (Fans who imagined swinging through the streets as Spider-Man, morphing into a Power Ranger, or busting ghouls in “Ghostbusters” will be in luck.)

The series will launch in the fall of 2022 for fans aged 16 and older, and will be available exclusively in the US. Each action figure has a standard price of $59.99 before tax and shipping and handling fees.

According to Hasbro, Selfie Series is the first step on the way to a large and innovative personalization platform that could pave the way for more customizable products.

Formlabs, founded in 2011 by MIT grad students, has previously partnered with Ford, Gillette, Google, and other big companies to bring industrial 3D printing to various markets.

The 3D printers created by Formlabs were “ideally suited” for the new partnership, Hasbro said. Each Formlabs printer offers the ability to print with a custom resin, enabling a wide range of hues for hair and skin colors without requiring any hardware upgrades to the Form 3 printer.

“Through its high-performance printers, materials, and software, Formlabs is enabling the era of mass production and mass customization,” Hasbro said in a statement.

Hasbro previously used Formlabs 3D printing technology beginning in 2014 to prototype action figures more efficiently, including figurines from the “My Little Pony” and “Transformers” enterprises. The new partnership is intended to create custom toy products on a scale not seen before, and could be the beginnings of a new trend in the consumer entertainment industry.

Patrick Marr, senior director of model development at Hasbro, believes that Selfie Series will bring Hasbro closer to fans.

“The modern consumer demands a personalized approach to products that can be ordered from anywhere and quickly delivered,” Marr said in a statement. “The scalability of Formlabs 3D printers has made them our ‘go-to’ partner for many product development projects within Hasbro.”

