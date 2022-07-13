London Court to Decide Who Controls $1 Billion of Venezuelan Gold

A London court is finally set to decide who controls more than $1 billion of Venezuelan gold stored in the Bank of England’s vaults.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who’s won a series of legal clashes in the UK, is pushing for a judge to assert his right to control the bullion, saying London courts can disregard decisions taken by Venezuelan judges. The trial comes after the British government recognized Guaido as the Venezuelan president.

Maduro’s lawyers meanwhile say the judge needs to take into account the rulings from Venezuelan courts regarding Guaido’s appointments to the nation’s central bank, saying she “should not sit in judgment on what a foreign court has decided.”