Vote on Spirit/Frontier merger postponed again

Spirit Airlines is again postponing a shareholder vote on its proposed merger with Frontier Airlines after Frontier’s CEO said in a letter that his airline is “very far” from winning Spirit shareholder approval for the deal. At issue is competing bid for Spirit from another budget airline, JetBlue, which is offering about $1 billion more. Spirit has said regulators are more likely to block that deal and is advising its shareholders to stick with Colorado’s Frontier. A vote on the deal had been scheduled for Friday. Spirit said Wednesday that the vote is now scheduled for July 27, two weeks away. Spirit, based in Miramar, Fla., said it remains committed to the Frontier deal. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHILANTHROPY

Bill Gates to donate $20 billion to his foundation

Bill Gates, concerned about the “significant suffering” caused by global setbacks including the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Wednesday that he will donate $20 billion to his foundation so it can increase its annual spending. The donation, combined with longtime board member Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s $3.1 billion gift last month, brings The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s endowment to approximately $70 billion, making it one of the largest, if not the largest in the world, depending on daily stock valuations. In an essay on the foundation’s website, Bill Gates said he hopes “others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up in this moment too.” The Gates Foundation plans to raise its annual budget by 50 percent over pre-pandemic levels to about $9 billion by 2026. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RECREATION

Ski area now called Saskadena Six

A small ski area in Vermont announced Wednesday that it has changed its name from Suicide Six to Saskadena Six amid an increased awareness about mental health and concerns about the insensitive nature of the original name. ”Saskadena” means “standing mountain” in the Abenaki language, the ski area in South Promfret, near Woodstock, said on its website. “It was chosen by the resort team to honor the original inhabitants of the land and the mountain’s multi-generational legacy and values of community, inclusion, adventure, discovery, and fun,” the ski area said in a statement. “The name sends a powerful message of connection both to the deeper history of the mountain with the Abenaki nation and to the present-day community at large.” The ski area’s former name originally came after the man who built one of the runs on Hill No. 6 joked that skiing the steep trail would be suicide. The ski area opened in 1936 and is home of the Fisk Trophy Race, a rite of passage for competitive skiers, according to its website. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RIDE HAILING

Women allege assaults by drivers in suit against Uber

Uber is being sued by more than 500 women across the United States who claim to have been assaulted by drivers on the platform. The complaint, filed by Slater, Slater, Schulman in San Francisco, alleges that women were “kidnapped, sexually assaulted, sexually battered, raped, falsely imprisoned, stalked, harassed or otherwise attacked” in their rides. It claims Uber has known about the sexual misconduct by some of the drivers, including rape, since 2014. Uber has long struggled to handle complaints of misconduct on the ride-sharing app. Just two weeks ago, the company released its second safety report that showed it received 3,824 reports of the five most severe categories of sexual assault in 2019 and 2020, ranging from “non-consensual kissing of a nonsexual body part” to “nonconsensual sexual penetration,” or rape. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Delta made millions while cancelling flights

Planes have been packed to pre-pandemic levels this summer, and that is letting airlines take in enough money to cover higher fuel costs — and then some. Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that it earned $735 million in the second quarter. Earnings per share fell short of Wall Street expectations, however, which the airline blamed on high fuel prices and more than 4,000 canceled flights in May and June. Shortly before July 4, airlines leaders were scolded during a virtual meeting with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who implored the carriers to do better over the holiday weekend. They did — although airlines and federal officials have since traded blame for massive delays and cancellations so far this summer. The Atlanta carrier had the most canceled flights over the Memorial Day and Juneteenth weekends. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALCOHOL

Fewer hoisting a pint at British pubs

Working-from-home trends and a growing taste for cocktails among the young are hurting demand for beer and cider, according to Tim Martin, the outspoken chairman of British pub chain JD Wetherspoon. Sales of draft ales, lagers, and cider — historically the largest contributor to pub revenue — were 8 percent below pre-pandemic levels during the fiscal fourth quarter, the company said in a statement Wednesday. Spirits and cocktails, meantime, showed gains. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Walmart prevents electric-van maker from selling to Amazon

Walmart’s deal backing an electric-vehicle startup has some strings, including a provision preventing sales to rival Amazon. The retail giant’s agreement to purchase as many as 10,000 battery-powered vans from Canoo Inc. provides a lifeline for the fledging auto manufacturer, and Canoo shares surged more than 50 percent on the news Tuesday. The caveat blocking sales to Amazon was disclosed in a securities filing on Wednesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

That faraway tropical island may not be the best for remote work

When it comes to picking best remote working destinations, tropical, low-cost locations like Bali or Bangkok might spring to mind first. In fact, European countries dominate. Germany is the top-ranked country for remote working, followed by Denmark and the United States, according to cybersecurity software firm NordLayer. European countries make up the remainder of the top 10, aside from Singapore which ranks ninth. The ranking of 66 countries is based on four key criteria: cybersecurity; economic and social conditions including health care and English proficiency; digital and physical infrastructure, and COVID-19 response. The “least ideal” country for remote work is Algeria, the firm said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Truckers protest California law at ports

Truckers servicing some of the United States’ busiest ports staged protests Wednesday as state-level labor rules that change their employment status begin to go into effect, creating another choke point in stressed US supply chains. Transport workers demonstrated at the California port gateways of Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Oakland, the Harbor Trucking Association said in a statement. California’s Assembly Bill 5 requires workers satisfy a three-part test to be considered independent contractors, or else be seen as employees entitled to job benefits. The trucking industry relies on contractors — who until now have had flexibility to operate on their own terms — and has fought to be exempt from state regulations for years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HEALTH CARE

Having a baby isn’t cheap

Having a baby is expensive in the United States, and not even a good insurance plan will pick up the full tab. A new study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that the average cost of childbirth in the United States is $18,865 under large insurance plans. Though most of that is often picked up by insurance, out-of-pocket payments clock in at an average of $2,854. That includes money spent during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum-care periods over the course of about three years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS



