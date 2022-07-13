Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through July 5) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A Pacific loon was found in East Harbor in North Truro, an extremely odd time and place for this species.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a royal tern, a long-tailed duck, a pomarine jaeger, 14 piping plovers, 12 lesser black-backed gulls, 3,900 Cory’s shearwaters, 650 great shearwaters, 2,673 sooty shearwaters, and 4 Manx shearwaters.