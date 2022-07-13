fb-pixel Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated July 13, 2022, 35 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through July 5) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A Pacific loon was found in East Harbor in North Truro, an extremely odd time and place for this species.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a royal tern, a long-tailed duck, a pomarine jaeger, 14 piping plovers, 12 lesser black-backed gulls, 3,900 Cory’s shearwaters, 650 great shearwaters, 2,673 sooty shearwaters, and 4 Manx shearwaters.

Other sightings around the Cape included a clay-colored sparrow at Crane WMA, a continuing Acadian flycatcher in South Sandwich, 2 yellow-crowned night-heron in Yarmouth, 2 black skimmers at Forest Beach in Chatham and 2 more off Marconi in Wellfleet, a sharp-shinned hawk in Wellfleet, and a Leach’s storm-petrel seen from a boat near Stellwagen Bank.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.

