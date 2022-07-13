Boston gets a pickleball-themed restaurant

Rachel Miller electrified Lynn’s foodscape with French-Vietnamese Nightshade Noodle Bar . Her latest project is community market Sin City Superette (71 Exchange St.). Shop for pantry staples, fresh seafood ranging from the exotic (Portuguese prawns) to the local (Maine lobster), and grab-and-go dishes like sushi, burgers, and poke bowls. Shop from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

Openings: Say hello to PKL (64 C St.), Boston’s first (to my knowledge) pickleball restaurant and bar. It’s the brainchild of ”Chopped” champ and Savenor’s meat market general manager Christopher Walker. As such, the menu is a paean to both pickleball and protein: wagyu pigs in a blanket, beef sliders, cheesesteak, wings, chicken and waffles. Fuel up and face your opponent on one of five courts, weekdays from 4 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m.

And in Cambridge, Tenoch — known for succulent tortas and tamales in Boston, Medford, Melrose, and Somerville — has a new outpost in Cambridge (10 Museum Way). Visit daily from 11 a.m.

Pop-ups: If the idea of driving to the beach and fighting for parking fills you with dread, consider South Boston’s Publico Beach Club (11 Dorchester St.) instead: The coastal-themed pop-up at Publico Bistro & Garden has cabanas, a lifeguard chair, frozen pina coladas and margaritas, and beachy food: lobster rolls, oysters, seafood towers, and grilled fish. Visit Wednesday through Sunday.

In the Seaport, visit Kured’s new pop-up, Ombrello (70 Pier 4 Blvd., Suite 100), serving snack boxes filled with charcuterie and desserts, plus beer and wine, available for pickup at their walk-up window. It’s part of the neighborhood’s Superette retail complex.

