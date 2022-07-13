My wife wants to move closer to my stepsons. I won’t go.

Q. I am 63 and my wife is 65 and retired about a year ago. I am thinking about retiring — but we have one big stumbling block. She wants to move back to our home state to be closer to her sons and my stepsons. I am OK with moving, but not back to a cold climate.

Originally, we had planned to stay in the house we built years ago, but the property taxes have doubled, and a once-quiet area has become overdeveloped. It feels like the city is closing in on us. We talked about moving and even came up with a compromise: living within a day’s drive of the kids, and in a milder climate than our home state offers. I have traveled a lot so I gave her some ideas of areas that I like. I looked up home prices, and we talked about each area’s pros and cons. I thought the issue was settled.

But, recently, she basically gave me an ultimatum and said she wants to sell the house and move back to our home state. Bottom line: I won’t go. I have thought about talking with a therapist because I think I am being fair, but I don’t know how to deal with this. She thinks I am being selfish, and that’s hard for me to understand because I feel I went out of my way to compromise and she just wants her way.

– I won’t go

A. I love the therapy idea (everyone feign shock).

Start by asking her if she’ll join you there — not because you’re looking for a third party to side with you, but because you’d like to learn how to communicate more effectively about complicated issues. If you’ve landed on an ultimatum, something is missing.

You did try to compromise, but perhaps moving to a random middle place doesn’t offer enough for anyone. Compromise Town (that’s what I’m calling it) is not where she has community. It’s also not what you really want. I don’t know who gets great joy from a move that gives you just a little bit of warmth, and requires her to drive a day to see loved ones.

There are other options, so ask for a reset and brainstorm. What if you saved money on relocating and spent a few winter weeks somewhere sunny? Do your kids travel during the winter? Is that something they might do with you?

Affordability is an issue too, for sure. Sometimes a financial planner is as helpful as a therapist, once you have a list of ideas.

The answer is that you’re both being selfish, which is OK! You want to be retired and happy. Very understandable. Tell her you want more help with the discussion — because you need it.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Have you thought about being snowbirds? Maybe the compromise is a 50/50 split. SUNALSORISES

My parents are going through this now. One wants to move closer to family (Boston), the other wants to stay in Florida. Let me know where you land on this so I can pass it on. CUPPAJOESEATTLE

We have family friends who were unable to compromise on this very thing and, in the end, they essentially don’t live together for a large chunk of the year. STRIPEYCAT

Been there, done that. Wife wanted to move to California to be closer to family. She gave an ultimatum, I acquiesced. I was miserable out there and she didn’t care, despite my sacrifice. JNEWCOMER

“Bottom line: I won’t go.” Bottom line: Neither of you is willing to compromise. HARRISBSTONE

