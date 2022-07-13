Award-winning conductor, composer Bramwell Tovey dies

Mr. Tovey was renowned in Canada for his work with orchestras and opera companies there, particularly as music director at the Winnipeg Symphony and with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in Canada, from 2000 to 2018. He was part of a team that won a Grammy Award in 2007 for an album of violin concertos by Samuel Barber, Erich Wolfgang Korngold, and William Walton, featuring soloist James Ehnes.

Mr. Tovey was diagnosed with a form of sarcoma in May 2019 and underwent surgery at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in June 2021 that briefly left him cancer-free, a statement from the orchestra said. The cancer returned in January.

PROVIDENCE — Bramwell Tovey, a London-born composer and conductor who’s been the principal conductor and artistic director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra since 2018, died Tuesday at his Barrington home. He had turned 69 one day before.

Advertisement

He was also the principal guest conductor of the Orchestre symphonique de Québec and the BBC Concert Orchestra and served as music director of the Sarasota Orchestra in Florida.

Get Fast Forward A look at the news and events shaping the day, delivered a couple times a week with a side of humor and a dash of attitude. Enter Email Sign Up

“We are all heartbroken,” said David Beauchesne, executive director the Rhode Island orchestra. “Bramwell Tovey was a dear friend and colleague, and a person of uncommon ability, warmth, humor, sincerity and kindness. The youngest student and most revered guest artist received the same level of his care and attention.”

Mr. Tovey, a tuba and piano player, played in Salvation Army bands early in his musical career, according to the orchestra.

He developed a friendship with Leonard Bernstein that started in 1986 when — according to a biography on Mr. Tovey’s website — Mr. Tovey was as a last-minute substitute at the opening night of the London Symphony Orchestra’s Leonard Bernstein Festival, in the presence of the maestro himself.

Mr. Tovey was also a composer. His “Requiem for a Charred Skull” won a Juno Award in 2003 for best classical composition, according to a release from the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. Calgary Opera commissioned his opera “The Inventor,” written with playwright John Murrell.

Advertisement

He also served as a guest conductor at the Boston Symphony Orchestra and at the Tanglewood music festival, including performances of George Gershwin’s classic American opera “Porgy and Bess” in 2010 and 2012.

He leaves his partner Verena De Neovel, children Ben, Jessica, and Emmeline, and grandchildren.

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2022-23 season will be dedicated to Mr. Tovey’s memory.

Memorial and funeral arrangements were not immediately available.