Biden nominates Judge Guzman for Mass. federal court; would be first Hispanic judge

President Joe Biden plans to nominate Ayer District Court Judge Margaret R. Guzman to the US District Court for Massachusetts, the White House announced Wednesday.

Guzman would be the first Hispanic judge to serve on the Massachusetts court if she is confirmed, the White House said in a statement.

Guzman was previously a judge for the Trial Court from 2009 to 2017, before moving to the district court in Ayer. She was a solo practitioner from 2005 to 2009 and served as a public defender with the Massachusetts Committee for Public Counsel Services from 1992 to 2005, according to the statement.