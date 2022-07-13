Boston School Committee to hear first progress report on state improvement plan

Incoming Superintendent Skipper became heavily involved in the work to meet the state deadlines as soon as she was selected two days after the agreement was reached; Skipper and Echelson spoke 20 times in the first few days following her selection. And the district’s director of data and accountability, Monica Hogan, will spearhead the agreement as the new Assistant Superintendent of Data Strategy and Implementation, a district official said.

Drew Echelson, who holds the reins to the district for the two months between Brenda Cassellius’s departure at the end of June at Mary Skipper taking on the role for the new school year, is de facto responsible for accomplishing nearly half of the measures in the improvement plan city and state leaders agreed to last month.

Boston’s acting superintendent will deliver the first progress update on the state-mandated plan to improve the district at Wednesday’s School Committee meeting, with just a month to go before hitting the first deadlines.

But Skipper, for all her jokes about 18-hour days, is still running another district, while Hogan’s appointment will be taking on her new role in the coming days. In the meantime, the state’s expectations fall on Echelson.

And those expectations are high: Of the 24 mandates agreed on by the state and city, 10 must be completed by Aug. 15. With just over a month remaining, BPS must develop a plan, policy, and procedure manual to improve special education, and hire a team to make the changes; create a plan and a system to ensure all English learners get needed services; commission a safety audit and improve its system for responding to family complaints; review the status of bathrooms at all schools and plan improvements; and launch an evaluation of its transportation system.

Echelson’s update at the School Committee’s remote meeting, which begins at 5 p.m., will be the first public look into the effort to meet those deadlines and set the groundwork for massive changes at the district. Echelson said July 1 that much of the work on the first improvement goals was under way before the plan was finalized the week before. But he was candid about the road ahead.

“Listen, do I think we’re going to hit every single thing and every single benchmark on there? Probably not. As an organization, I can commit to you that we’re going to go down trying,” he said at the time. “And I think we’re really well positioned to do quite well. ... We cannot be in a position where we are not making progress for our students or families.”

The other pressing matter before the School Committee is to finalize Skipper’s contract, including her start date, but the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting makes no mention of the contract. The committee is not scheduled to meet again until Sept. 14.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @huffakingit.