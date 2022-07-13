Brush fire consumes 11 acres at old landfill in Western Mass.

Dozens of firefighters from surrounding communities and state emergency management personnel responded to the fire at 11 New Ludlow Road that was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m., officials said.

A fast-moving brush fire consumed 11 acres of a former landfill in Granby in Western Massachusetts, according to the state Department of Fire Services.

Granby firefighters were assisted by personnel from eight nearby departments, before eventually calling on state task forces from the Bureau of Forest Fire Control, the Fire District 7A Forestry Task Force, and Westover Air Force Base. Officials estimated that between 50 and 60 firefighters played a role in containing the blaze.

“This was a major fire event that required local, regional, and statewide resources to manage,” said Granby Fire Chief Michael O’Neill. “It began as a small brush fire that was driven by the wind and grew very, very quickly.”

Authorities have not yet determined a cause for the fire, though O’Neill said that similar blazes have generally had similar origins.

“We know that most brush fires begin with human activity,” he said.

Granby’s brush fire is the third to break out in Massachusetts in as many days; firefighters battled a brush fire in Townsend on Sunday evening, and a brush fire in Danvers closed an interchange on Interstate 95 earlier Tuesday.

“Central and eastern Massachusetts remain in drought status, and we’re asking everyone to be careful and thoughtful with any open flames outside,” O’Neill said. “Whether you’re smoking, camping, grilling, or using power equipment, please remember that big fires start small and use extra caution.”

