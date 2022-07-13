Brush fire spreads for a mile in Andover, fire officials say

Crews performed overhaul on the mile-long fire scene that broke out around 7 p.m. near 296 High Plain Road, fire Chief Michael Mansfield said.

Andover firefighters returned Wednesday morning to the scene of a smoky brush fire that started Tuesday night along high tension power lines, the department said in a statement.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters observed heavy smoke and saw the fire extending into a heavily wooded area, according to the statement.

They called upon approximately 10 off-duty and on-call Andover Fire personnel as well as the State Department of Conservation and Recreation to the scene.

Advertisement

The fire burned an area about one mile long and 300 yards wide, and was brought under control by approximately 10 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

Andover Fire Rescue returned to the scene this morning at approximately 8:15 a.m. for mop-up and overhaul, and remained at the scene with DCR for the majority of the day to continue wetting down the area and ensuring there are no flare ups.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Andover Fire Rescue, Andover Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

This incident has been the latest in a series of brush fires around the region, including three over the past three days in Danvers, Townsend and Western Mass.

The dry, hot conditions throughout the area have increased the potential for brush fires, according to Mansfield.

“I encourage anyone who is out in the woods this summer to be cognizant of fire hazards and conditions,” he said. “We are experiencing moderate drought conditions which are making the land extremely dry this time of year, that exacerbates these situations.”