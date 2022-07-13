Cranston man, 25, hid in pond to evade arrest

Yohinni Tetreault, 25, was wanted by police after he refused to pull over a few days ago, according to Colonel Michael Winquist, chief of the Cranston Police Department.

CRANSTON — A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after crashing his car and jumping into a pond, then violently resisting officers and pulling on their holstered weapons, according to police.

Tetreault’s license was suspended and he had four court warrants stemming from previous charges of operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, according to Winquist.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, officers pulled up to Tetreault’s home on Elmwood Avenue in an unmarked police cruiser. The officers watched Tetreault pull out of his driveway and drive away. A detective called for an officer in a marked police car to pull him over, according to the police report.

The officer in the marked cruiser was traveling in the opposite direction when he saw Tetreault. He activated his emergency lights and turned around to get behind Tetreault’s vehicle. Tetreault “immediately accelerated,” attempting to flee on Lakeside Drive, but struck a car — head on — that was heading in the opposite direction, according to the police report.

“The impact was significant, causing injury to the two occupants inside the second vehicle,” Winquist said. They were transported to the hospital with injuries that included cuts and scrapes, a cracked sternum, fractured ribs, and a possible broken foot, the chief said.

Tetreault then veered off and hit a parked car before getting out of his vehicle to flee on foot. He ran through thick brush and entered Fenner Pond, swimming across the pond.

Multiple officers were called to the area, including a K-9 team from the Rhode Island Department of Corrections. Tetreault managed to avoid arrest for about an hour by periodically submerging himself in the pond’s murky waters and hiding among reeds.

Officers eventually located Tetreault and entered the four-feet-deep water to arrest him, according to Winquist. Tetreault “violently resisted,” Winquist said, assaulting two officers and attempting to disarm two additional officers, pulling on their holstered firearms. Eventually they were able to bring Tetreault out of the water.

Tetreault sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Kent Hospital. He was held overnight at Cranston Police headquarters. Two officers sustained minor injuries.

Winquist described Tetreault as a suspect who “demonstrated complete disregard for the public and the laws.”

“These officers conducted a systematic search in a challenging environment and bravely entered the water to apprehend the suspect who was extremely combative,” Winquist said. “I am proud of their competency and professionalism while performing a very difficult job.”

More than 2 ounces of marijuana were found in Tetreault’s car.

Tetreault was charged with possession of more than 2 ounces of marijuana, resisting arrest, two counts of reckless driving, four counts of simple assault on a police officer, two counts of driving on a suspended license (it was at least his third offense), and duty to stop in accident resulting in personal injury.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.