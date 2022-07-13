Danvers police investigate hate group fliers

Danvers police are investigating the appearance of white supremacist propaganda at homes in the North Shore town, the department said on Wednesday.

The literature was apparently distributed by the Nationalist Social Club, a hate group that identified itself as a “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity,” police said in a Facebook post.

The post asked that residents contact police with any information with regarding the origin of the materials. “We are aware of similar incidents in neighboring communities and ask that anyone with information pertaining to the origin of this literature contact the Police Department,” the post said.