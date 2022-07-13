Danvers police investigate hate group fliers

Danvers police are investigating the appearance of white supremacist propaganda at homes in the North Shore town, the department said on Wednesday.
The literature was apparently distributed by the Nationalist Social Club, a hate group that identified itself as a “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity,” police said in a Facebook post.
The post asked that residents contact police with any information with regarding the origin of the materials. “We are aware of similar incidents in neighboring communities and ask that anyone with information pertaining to the origin of this literature contact the Police Department,” the post said.
Similar materials have been reported elsewhere in New England within the past few weeks — in the North Shore communities of Ipswich and Hamilton, in the Cape Cod town of Chatham, and, on Tuesday, as far north as Kittery, ME. With the
The Nationalist Social Club is a neo-Nazi hate group operating primarily in New England, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League. Earlier this year, the group was responsible for a banner at South Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade that read “Keep Boston Irish.” The NSC calls itself a “white defense force,” and its rhetoric is explicitly white supremacist, per the ADL.
Danvers police declined to speak on the investigation Wednesday evening. Town officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
“Danvers will continue to promote and encourage inclusivity as one of the communities’ core values,” the post said.
Residents who have information or questions should contact police at 978-774-1212 or the town’s director of equity and inclusion, Jasmine Ramón, at 978-774-0001, ext. 3036.
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.