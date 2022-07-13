Former U.S. General Services leasing director for New England sentenced for receiving illegal real estate commission

Richards was the leasing director for the New England Region of the Public Buildings Service, the statement said. He was permitted to have an outside job as long as he disclosed it and any potential compensation.

Kevin Richards, 52, of Hanover, was sentenced to four months in prison and one year of supervised release, Rollins said in a statement. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $7,500 and forfeiture of $10,250.

A former employee of the U.S. General Services Administration was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Boston after pleading guilty to receiving illegal gratuity as a public official and two counts of making false statements to a federal agency, according to US Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Advertisement

Starting in 2017, Richards also worked as a licensed real estate agent for a Duxbury real estate company owned by an individual who was not identified. He received real estate commissions in 2017 and 2018, according to Rollins.

In late 2019, Richards became the hiring manager for a new position within his office: Realty Specialist (Lease Contracting Officer), the statement said. Richards e-mailed his outside real estate boss about the job posting, edited their resume, and provided them with confidential interview questions.

Then, Richards selected his outside employer for the position over the other 65 qualified individuals who had also applied, Rollins said.

He did not disclose his financial relationship with the individual, and he also sought authorization for the individual to receive above-normal job benefits, including a salary of $102,517 instead of $85,428, according to the statement.

Shortly after the individual started working for the U.S. General Services Administration, Richards texted the individual, “If you need any help on your new listing let me know.”

A few days later, Richards was a listing agent for a $1.1 million property in Duxbury, according to the statement. The individual paid Richards a $10,250 commission when the property sold.

Advertisement

Richards also falsely stated that he had not held any outside job positions.

In February 2021, he falsely e-mailed an ethics official, “I did not do any outside business last year.” But, Richards had worked for the Duxbury real estate company in 2020 and filed a federal tax return in which he reported a net loss of $14,592 working for that company, prosecutors said.





Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.