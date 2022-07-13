Four adults wounded in Roxbury shooting, Boston police say

Four adults were wounded during a shooting incident in Roxbury late Tuesday night, Boston police said.
Three of the victims were transported to undisclosed hospitals and the fourth victim made his way to a hospital on his own, Boston police said Wednesday.
All four were adult men, police said. None of the wounds are considered life-threatening, police said.
The men were shot around 11:16 p.m. Tuesday near 39 Warren St., police said.
No arrests have been made.
The incident remains under investigation.
No further information is currently available.
