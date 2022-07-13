Legendary rock star visits local police station

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

A famous celebrity guest made a visit to the Marshfield police station recently. On June 30, Marshfield police posted on Facebook a photo of legendary Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler sitting at the desk of Police Chief Phillip A. Tavares.… “The circle of life,” police wrote. “… we all want to be pro athletes, pro athletes want to be movie stars, movie stars want to be Rock Stars and Rock Stars want to be cops … well …'DREAM ON’ … Mr. Tyler … that desk you’re at is taken!” The photo caption was accompanied by the hashtags #WhosMoreFamous and #SomeCopsAreMovieStars, as a nod to Tavares, who himself is well known and has made appearances in several movies, including “Black Mass,” “The Town,” and “The Heat.”

THE ADVENTURES OF ROSIE THE COW

Advertisement

On the morning of May 31, the Wareham Department of Natural Resources shared a video of a runaway cow named Rosie trotting along the street in a residential neighborhood. “Total disregard for the Mooooooovvvveeee Over Law!” the Facebook post said. “WDNR is in hot pursuit of this unruly cow in the vicinity or Rickie Lane in East Wareham and the power lines that run parallel to the residential area. If anyone spots this cow please contact Wareham Police Dispatch.” At 12:05 p.m., they posted an update stating the cow was last seen in the woods heading toward the wildlife management area on Maple Springs Road. The owners were also on hand, trying to track down and corral the fugitive bovine. By 4 p.m., Rosie was still on the loose in that area and heading through the woods toward the area of Charge Pond. “Rosie is very stressed and is not stopping so we ask that people not come out to assist unless the owners need help,” officials wrote on Facebook. “They are staging at the Maple Springs Wildlife Management area.” But Rosie’s time on the run was about to come to an end, and she was eventually captured. On June 1 a final update was posted on Facebook: “Rosie is back home, safe and sound.”

Advertisement

WRONG ADDRESS

At 7:35 p.m. July 6, Bridgewater police received a call from a woman on Whitman Street who reported that a man she did not know started working on her vehicle and had taken it apart in her driveway. Police later tweeted that the responding officer spoke to the man, who turned out to be a mechanic who went to the wrong address. The officer said the man was going to put the car back together.

NOT HAVING A GOOD NIGHT

At 11:05 p.m. July 3, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from someone at an apartment complex who said there was a woman in the parking lot crying, kicking signs, and throwing her cellphone. Police later tweeted that the responding officer spoke to the woman, who admitted to having a “temper tantrum” and throwing a set of keys into the woods. The officer reported that she was now in the woods with her boyfriend looking for those keys.

Advertisement





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.