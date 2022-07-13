Massachusetts State Police issues warning on texting scam

The Massachusetts State Police urged the public Wednesday to be aware of scam text messages that are being sent out claiming to be from them or other law enforcement agencies.

The warning was issued through the State Police’s Twitter and Facebook accounts. It said that the texts claim to come from them or other police departments, and they offer $10 off the sale of t-shirts by clicking an attached link.

They urge the public to disregard the texts stating that the State Police would not text citizens, and that the messages are fraudulent. “These texts are not affiliated with us in any way,” the post said.