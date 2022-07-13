Mayor Michelle Wu to announce new Boston police commissioner Wednesday

Wu appointed a five-member committee in January to lead the search for a new police commissioner with the hope of naming someone to the top job by spring. This timeline was delayed by about a month , but the committee chair, retired Supreme Judicial Court justice Geraldine Hines, told the Globe in March that the team would not “sacrifice the thoroughness that we need to have in approaching this” search.

The new leader will take over the department at a challenging time, with city leaders and community activists calling for reform, and Wu’s choice will cement her mark on city leadership, coming within weeks of her picks for a new public schools superintendent and a new fire department commissioner. She will make the announcement at Gertrude Howes Playground in Roxbury at 11 a.m.

After nearly a year and a half without a permanent leader, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is set to announce the city’s new police commissioner on Wednesday morning, her office said.

The committee partnered with a search firm to solicit over 40 applications and conduct two rounds of interviews to narrow the slate of candidates to four finalists.

Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long has served as acting commissioner since February 2021. He was elevated to that role after Dennis White, the previous commissioner, was placed on leave just two days after being appointed by former-mayor Martin Walsh, following a Globe investigation into allegations that White threatened to shoot his ex-wife. White was later fired.

White’s selection was a sharp contrast to Wu’s search for the new commissioner. Walsh named White to the position without reviewing any other candidates and did not even interview him for the job. Historically, city leaders have selected a commissioner from within the department rather than conducting a national search. The last police commissioner from outside the department was Ed Davis, who came to Boston from Lowell in 2006.

The new leader will confront a department that has faced scandals in recent years. Numerous Boston police officers pled guilty to overtime fraud last fall after a federal investigation uncovered that more than a dozen employees, including former union president Thomas Nee, falsified time sheets to collect over $300,000 in overtime.

Another one-time union leader, Patrick Rose, was sentenced in April to 13 years in prison for sexually abusing six children over multiple decades. A year earlier, the Globe reported that Rose was allowed to keep his badge for 20 years after top police officials determined he more than likely sexually abused the first of several children in 1995, exposing an institutional failure within the department to properly discipline officers accused of misconduct.





Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott. Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.