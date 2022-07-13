Mosaic project unites a Weymouth elementary school

Artist-in-residence David Fichter then made a collage of the drawings — centered around an image of the gazebo at nearby Whitman’s Pond — that would fit a 13-by-9-foot niche at the front of the school. Fichter said he was so taken with drawings of dinosaurs by a second grader named Nadia that he created a separate section that featured kids riding dinosaurs, which also allowed him to use more students’ drawings.

Students from kindergarten through grade 5 contributed drawings on the theme of “Everyone belongs, everyone learns,” with the focus on embracing the diversity in the school.

From design to construction, all 370-plus students at Weymouth’s William Seach Primary School had a hand in the new glass mosaic mural that’s now attached to the wall near the entrance to the building

The final design also included a border that the younger students could work on without having to cut the glass tiles, a task beyond their strength and manual dexterity, Fichter said.

Assembling the actual mural took about 10 days, with families and community members participating on Saturdays.

Fichter enlarged the design to scale and drew it on foam panels that were spread on tables in half of the school gym. The panels were covered with a sticky see-through mesh, and the work involved cutting out the right size piece of glass tile, in the right color, and sticking it to the panels.

“It’s like a jigsaw puzzle,” Fichter said.

When the whole picture was assembled, Fichter covered it with heavy tape and cut it into 15 pieces, which were cemented onto a cement panel. The tape was then removed, and the joints between the tiles were grouted. Final step was to screw the picture onto the wall of the school in a ceremony on June 22 that was attended by the students, families, and local officials.

Fifth graders from the school’s Student Council described the project to the School Committee and said it “instilled a sense of pride and confidence to reflect on all the ways we are special and diverse” and that they were grateful to work with Fichter and “that we had a space to share a special part about ourselves in an artistic way.”

“This is the first project I’ve done since COVID,” Fichter said. “It went remarkably smoothly. The thing I liked a lot were the drawings of the kids; they were very expressive. Not every drawing got to be in it, but everybody was a part of it, everybody contributed a lot.”

Money for the project came from the school’s Parent Council and the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Fichter, a mosaic and mural artist based in Cambridge, has worked on murals with students for years, including at schools in Braintree, Hull, and Marshfield.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.