New workbooks teach kids to see, touch, and love nature

The workbooks are designed to boost nature literacy and academic learning, especially familiarity with science, technology, engineering, and math — and ultimately environmental stewardship.

The environmental educators at Lincoln-based Mass Audubon and Storey Publishing of North Adams have collaborated on a new series of children’s nature workbooks.

“Nature Smarts Workbook, Ages 4–6″ teaches basic observational and investigative skills through lessons on wildlife habitats, insects, pollinators, soil, and nature conservation.

Activities include matching pictures of animals and their tracks, connecting the dots to discover creatures in their homes, and hands-on projects such as collecting soil samples to make art, observing cloud formations, crafting a windsock, tracking wind direction, and creating a model of a beaver dam.

In addition to expanding on concepts of geology, earth science, wildlife habits, and basic botany, “Nature Smarts Workbook, Ages 7–9″ fosters skills in pattern identification and classification through matchups, math challenges, and experiments.

Children grow their nature knowledge by finding out how feathers work, drawing star maps, participating in a nature scavenger hunt, making their own fossil, and more.

Proceeds from sales of both books will provide financial aid for summer programs run by Mass Audubon. The nationally recognized leader in nature education offers licensed nature preschools, school programs for pre-K through grade 12, summer camps, teacher education, and adult classes.

In addition, the new workbook for ten- to twelve-year-olds is being developed with an age-appropriate selection of puzzles, games, and activities.

“These books are so meaningful because they give us the opportunity to share our body of work with a broader audience,” said Kris Scopinich, senior director of education and engagement at Mass Audubon. “At the same time, I imagine our staff will enjoy using them as well.”

Initially, Scopinich got the idea to partner with Storey Publishing from its existing line of high-quality, interactive nature education books for children. She said she hopes the prompts contained within the “Nature Smarts” series will encourage kids and the special adults in their lives to venture outside and “do fun and zany things to feel more comfortable in nature.”

“Many of us who worked on the books are normally doing things with kids like looking for animal holes and throwing seeds up in the air to watch how they float. Those are the kinds of activities we’ve tried to translate onto these pages,” Scopinich said. “Each developmental stage builds environmental literacy, contributing to increased awareness of the need to protect this amazing planet.”

Deanna Cook, executive editor of children’s books at Storey Publishing, said the workbook content is inspired by Mass Audubon’s acclaimed nature camp curriculum.

The organization hosts day camps at more than a dozen sites across Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, including Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary in Natick; Drumlin Farm in Lincoln and Sudbury; Habitat Education Center and Wildlife Sanctuary in Belmont; Ipswich River in Topsfield, Essex, and Marblehead; Blue Hills Trailside Museum in Milton; Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary in Sharon; Museum of American Bird Art in Canton; North River Wildlife Sanctuary in Marshfield; and Stony Brook Wildlife Sanctuary in Norfolk.

“We love Mass Audubon’s work, and so we envisioned this as an opportunity to package their nature field trips in book form and make them accessible to everybody,” Cook said. “We’re proud to play a part in keeping kids learning over the summer by going into nature, whether that’s spending time in a local habitat, a city park, or their own backyard.”

With content reflecting readers’ varying degrees of access to nature, Scopinich describes the workbook activities as “fun and playful, but also universally accessible so anyone can do them.”

“You can plop me in the middle of any urban area and I promise you I will find interesting nature, whether it’s a bird, a leaf, or an ant in a window box,” she said.

Regardless of their setting, Scopinich is excited about the opportunity to “attend to families’ minds in the midst of this stressful time.”

“We know through research that there are incredible cognitive, socio-emotional, mental health, and physical benefits to playing, learning, and spending time in nature,” she said. “These books, along with our other programs, are part of our aim to make access to nature and all those advantages more equitable and more inclusive to all.”

Cindy Cantrell may be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.