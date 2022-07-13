Plymouth waterfront comes alive with free summer concerts

The summer concert series offers live music shows on Wednesday nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in July and August. The season opened with an Irish music night in late June and will wrap up on Aug. 31 with an evening of traditional reggae music.

“We used to draw in the hundreds,” Project Arts founder Mike Landers said. “Now we draw in the thousands.”

They take place on summer nights on the Plymouth waterfront, near the rock and the Mayflower II. Always on Wednesdays, always free. But some things have changed over the 26 years of Project Arts live music concerts.

A professional booking agent with his own business, Nightlife Music Co., Landers said he chooses the talent every year for the concert schedule. Project Arts of Plymouth Inc. is a completely volunteer organization, he said.

Project Arts relies entirely on donations and grants to meet its $100,000 annual budget. Nightlife Music Co raises $20,000 a year for the concert series, and local service groups pitch in.

The concept of a free summer series originally arose as an effort to boost a local tourism industry that was flagging in the 1990s, Landers said. The hope was that a regularly scheduled mid-week event might persuade visitors to extend their stay in Plymouth beyond a single night or two.

“We decided to wake the town up,” he said, “and put Plymouth on the map as a week-long destination.”

Attendance built slowly as people brought lawn chairs or blankets and sat on the grass in a public park on Water Street, with the historic harbor as background. Musicians performed on a portable stage called a “showmobile.” Some years later a new stage moved the music closer to the wharf where the Mayflower II ties up.

Later the series got a boost, Landers said, when a local business development group raised money for an enhanced “performance platform,” located at 13 Water St., which enabled the series to attract a higher caliber of talent and pull attendance into the thousands.

This year’s schedule runs through Aug. 31. Anticipated big draws — including a band led by the J. Geils Band’s original bass player, a night of reggae music led by one of the genre’s originators, and an Aerosmith tribute band consisting of regional musicians — are still to come.

On July 20, the cover band Cheap Voova, one of many scheduled acts consisting of Plymouth and South Shore regional musicians, takes the stage. “They play a wide mixture of popular and R&B,” Landers said. “Some dance music.”

July 27 features singer Boston Catalino and Tryptonite, the singer’s backup band. On Aug. 3, the headliner is Draw the Line, described by Landers as “the endorsed Arrowsmith tribute band.”

Aug. 10 features Third Left, a Plymouth band with a jazz, reggae, and funk sound, and the Fey Band, another Plymouth group with a classic rock sound. The Brothers Project, scheduled for Aug. 17, is a South Shore band that “tone for tone” sounds like the Allman Brothers, Landers said.

The headliner for Aug. 24 is Danny Klein’s Full House. “Danny is the original bass player for the J. Geils Band,” Landers said. “He’s still playing that group’s music.”

Project Arts’ final, Aug. 31, brings the “Duppy Conquerors,” a Bob Marley tribute band.

The Plymouth waterfront scene on music nights now also includes food trucks, featuring one owned by celebrity chef Stephen Coe, the resident chef at Plymouth’s “Cork and Table” restaurant.

The shows have a rainy night location, moving to Memorial Hall, located at 84 Main St. That backup however will not be available on July 20 and 27. The Project Arts website notes that “we’ve asked for no rain for those 2 nights.”

Landers said he is happy that the music series is still free. “I wanted a place for all those people in the community, the underserved, families with kids that can’t afford professional concerts,” he said. “I wanted to give them that experience without it coming out of their pockets.”

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.