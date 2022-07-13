The rundown on PVD mayoral candidate Nirva LaFortune

🏃 LaFortune runs four or five times a week, often alone but sometimes with a group of women. She has run three Ragnar relays, eight marathons, and the Marine Corps Marathon 50K ultra. On our run, I noticed she says hello to just about everyone she passes on the street.

Not only can Providence City Council member Nirva LaFortune walk and chew gum -- she can run and chew gum. (She said it helps her concentrate.) Here are six things I learned while running with LaFortune as she runs for mayor.

”I actually have been talking about a hybrid school board model for quite some time,” she said. “A hybrid model may make it a bit more equitable because it’s not fully appointed by the mayor, and it makes it more inclusive.”

Fully elected boards can shut out people who don’t have the time or money to run for those seats, and the hybrid model would be “more balanced” than the current mayoral appointment system, she said. Any proposed change would go before voters in November.

🏃 Of course, the school board has little power right now because the state took over the Providence public school system in 2019.

At first, LaFortune saw the takeover as an opportunity for the state “to truly invest” in city schools. But, she said, “These past few years there’s been controversy after controversy,” and the district has cycled through superintendents, administrators, and teachers.

”I want to see more continuity, consistency,” LaFortune said. “I want to see the focus be redirected to the students and families. To be frank, this has not worked.”

As a parent and a graduate of Providence public schools, she wants to see local control return. “But we have to set the conditions in order for our schools to succeed,” she said.

🏃 LaFortune has been on the City Council since August 2017, and one of her opponents, Gonzalo Cuervo, has said she “has accomplished nothing” during her tenure.

LaFortune rejected that criticism. For example, she said, she had key roles in helping direct the city’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funds and launching the city’s Behavioral Health Crisis Co-Response Team to provide mental health guidance when residents call 911. She said she has also taken the lead on plans to redesign the North Main Street corridor.

”It has not been easy being a City Council person,” she said. “But I can say I found success and have collaborated with my colleagues.”

🏃 LaFortune, whose family fled the Duvalier dictatorship in Haiti when she was 3, eventually obtained a green card and became a US citizen in 2006. She would be the city’s first female mayor and its first Black mayor.

”The weight of that is heavy, just thinking about the history of our state, our city, and the many contributions that people of color and immigrants have made,” she said. “Carrying that legacy and walking on the shoulders of those who were there before me keeps me grounded and focused on the work I’m doing for the community.”

🏃 When she graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 2001, LaFortune received a mayoral scholarship (and a jar of The Mayor’s Own Marinara Sauce) from then-mayor Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr.

Providence city councilor and mayoral candidate Nirva LaFortune with then-mayor Vincent "Buddy" Cianci at her high school graduation. Courtesy of Nirva LaFortune

If elected mayor, LaFortune said she’d be similar to Cianci in one way. “He a lot of charisma,” she said. “I think I’m a charismatic person.”

But LaFortune said she’d differ from Cianci in other ways. “I think about the long-term and short-term impact of decisions. There are certain things that Cianci did that we’re paying for right now,” she said, citing the city’s pension crisis.

Also, she said she’d be be open and transparent. “I’m not going to be a mayor who’s going to make back-door deals.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.