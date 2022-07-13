Shawn Drumgold, who spent 14 years in prison on wrongful murder conviction, has died

“I’m going to miss you little brother,” wrote Drumgold’s brother, Darryl Drumgold, Sr., in a Facebook post Monday, alongside photos of his brother posing with smiling relatives.

A cause and time of death for Drumgold, who received a $5 million settlement from the city in 2014 over the wrongful conviction, wasn’t immediately available.

Shawn Drumgold, the man who spent 14 years in prison for a wrongful conviction in the 1988 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Darlene Tiffany Moore in Roxbury, has died, according to his family and supporters.

Shawn Drumgold was 24 when he was convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of Moore, whose death was blamed on a feud between street gangs that exploded into gunfire on the summer night of Aug. 19, 1988. Moore was sitting on a mailbox when she was struck by bullets fired by two masked men who authorities said were aiming for a suspected gang member standing nearby, according to court records.

Drumgold took the stand at his Suffolk Superior Court trial and testified he was not near the shooting scene, and he had a friend testify in support of his alibi. The office of Newman Flanagan, then Suffolk district attorney, built the case largely on eyewitness testimony.

Drumgold was sentenced to life without parole and was still behind bars in 2003 when The Boston Globe reported that Boston police had been told that a key eyewitness suffered from brain cancer at the trial and that another witness claimed police fed him details about the murder.

The office of Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley, which had inherited the case from Flanagan, effectively vacated Drumgold’s conviction on the grounds that his trial was legally flawed — but without declaring that Drumgold was an innocent man who had been wrongly convicted.

No one has been charged since the Drumgold prosecution for the murder of Moore.

One year after his release from prison, Drumgold sued Francis “Mickey” Roache, who was Boston’s police commissioner at the time of the Moore shooting, and three Boston police officers who investigated the murder. In 2009, a US District Court jury found that police withheld evidence but deadlocked on the question of whether it was the reason for Drumgold’s conviction. A mistrial was declared.

A new jury heard the case in 2009 and ruled in favor of Drumgold, awarding him $14 million — $1 million for each year he spent in prison. But that verdict was overturned by the First Circuit Court of Appeals in 2013 when a majority ruled that the trial judge gave improper legal instructions that may have influenced their verdict in Drumgold’s favor.

Mary Adams, a friend of Moore’s mother, Alice, who died in 1994, said in 2014 that Alice Moore wanted justice for her daughter and always hoped that the men who killed her child would someday be behind bars. At the same time, Adams said, Alice Moore would never approve of the imprisonment of an innocent man.

“She wanted the guilty party to be accountable,” Adams said. “But she wouldn’t want an innocent person to be punished.”

Adams knew Drumgold and his family and said she was convinced he was wrongly convicted. The city, she said, should pay him everything he asked for. “He spent a lot of wasted time in prison,” Adams said. “That’s the least they can do.”

Drumgold’s lawyer told the Globe at the time of 2014 settlement that Drumgold had set money aside for the college education of his two children and living expenses for his family.

A number of people responded to Darryl Drumgold’s Monday post with messages of condolence for the loss of his sibling.

“D I’m so sorry for your sorrow and aching soul,” one person wrote. “This will be a difficult time for all those who were touched by your brother. My friend since I was 16 I find myself feeling lost and empty. His first night home I took him to Revere beach...to feel free amongst the waves the moon and the open night sky filled with stars. I pray that he is Free, truly free, and nestled in Ma’s arms and kept warm with the Angel wings of his sister Karen.”

