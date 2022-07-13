State office building downtown closed in wake of latest manhole explosion

“Due to the transformer fire on July 12, the McCormack Building will be closed on July 13, 2022. We are working with Eversource to restore power to the building as quickly as possible,” DCAMM wrote on its webpage.

The state’s landlord, the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, announced the closing of the McCormack building, which includes the offices for Attorney General Maura Healey.

The Edward McCormack state office building in downtown Boston is closed Wednesday in the wake of a manhole explosion on Bowdoin Street that injured two Eversource workers, the latest in a string of incidents involving manhole fires.

The shutdown of the state building came after an underground transformer exploded on Bowdoin Street Tuesday night. One Eversource worker was treated for severe burns, and a second worker was treated for possible smoke inhalation, said Jim Borghesani, a spokesperson for the Suffolk District Attorney’s office.

Dispatchers received reports of the explosion at 5:51 p.m., said Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department. Police, fire and EMS crews responded to the scene across from 37 Bowdoin St., assisting with the incident and directing traffic, McNulty said.

Boston EMS transported the two workers to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke.

The workers were performing routine maintenance on the transformer when a “mechanical failure” occurred, Burke said. Burke added that electrical workers usually check the air quality before going down underground, to detect any explosive gases or fumes.

“They’re very skilled workers; they knew what they were doing,” he said.

Burke confirmed that the two men were the only workers onsite at the time of the explosion.

“It’s a sad situation,” he said. “Two workers just doing their jobs, and they get injured.”

The Globe has asked Eversource for an update on the workers’ health status Wednesday morning.

Earlier on Tuesday, a manhole explosion was reported on Congress Street in downtown Boston, but no injuries were reported.

The incident is the latest in a string manhole explosions and fire in recent months.

On June 2, one woman was injured when two manholes exploded on Federal Street in the Financial District. Witnesses said it sounded like a bomb detonated, the Globe reported.

On May 17, a heavy metal manhole cover flew into the air and a second was split in two in Back Bay, the Boston Fire Department said. No injuries were reported during the incident, which took place on Boylston Street during the lunch hour, the Globe reported.

On Feb. 3, flames shot out of a manhole in the North End due to an underground electrical fire, according to WHDH.

Tuesday evening, several witnesses to the Bowdoin Street incident reported hearing the loud explosion, some from several streets away. Philip Gilpin, 61, said he turned the corner only to see the whole street covered in a “brown, smoky haze.”

Ravi Lala, 47, was exiting a nearby Target when he saw one of the workers emerge from the smoke, with his clothes “half burnt” and still smoldering.

The injured worker urged him and other bystanders to help tear his clothes off. Lala said the man was “overheated,” suffering from “diffuse burns” and in too much pain to stand still.

“All of this happened within maybe two minutes, before first responders arrived,” he said. “I have a healthy respect for first responders, putting their lives down on the line—especially after witnessing something like this firsthand.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is aware of the two injured Eversource workers and is responding, said Edmund Fitzgerald, a local spokesperson for the federal labor department.

Material from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.





