Woman struck and killed by commuter rail train in Concord

The MBTA tweeted that Fitchburg Line Train 406, which departed at 7:25 a.m. from Wachusett, was terminated at Concord due to police activity on the right of way.

According to Transit Police, an adult woman “intentionally” entered the train tracks as the train was traveling through. The victim was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries.

Transit Police detectives are investigating, police said.

Passenger Andy Loven, who lives in Ayer and was on his way to work at Boston University, said that the train stopped about midway between West Concord and Concord a few minutes before 8:30 a.m., which was unusual. He said that 10 to 15 seconds later, train conductors quickly walked from the front of the train to the back.

“The look on their faces and the speed at which they were moving — I got a flashback to a train I was on three years ago when this exact same thing happened,” Loven said in an interview.

A conductor then announced that the train had struck a person, he said.

About 10 minutes later, the conductors announced that the passengers could disembark the train to be escorted to the Concord station for another train to pick them up, said Loven, who posted several tweets about the incident.

“Talking to all the other passengers there, we were like, ‘There have been a lot of these [incidents] in 2022,’” Loven said. “It struck us all that for many of us, it wasn’t our first rodeo.”





Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com.