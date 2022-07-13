The Big Political Metric of the Moment: the monthly inflation report

In recent decades, there have been different versions of the Big Political Metric of the Moment.

But more often than not, the job approval number is driven by another metric that is driving people’s feelings about the president. Call it the “Big Political Metric of the Moment.” And when that number is updated, it gets people talking.

Politicians and political mavens can easily point to a president’s job approval number as a snapshot of how the president is perceived.

In the 1990s, it was the Dow Jones Industrial Average. In the 2000s, it was troop levels in the Middle East. Following the Great Recession, it was the monthly jobs number. More recently, it has been various COVID-19 numbers, like case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Now, in mid-2022, the Big Political Metric of the Moment has moved to something else: the inflation rate.

Wednesday’s announcement from the federal government that inflation grew to a 41-year high ensures that inflation is the metric that will be cited on the campaign trail around the country, and that will drive the national mood.

To be sure, a big part of inflation is gas prices, which have been going down for nearly a month, offering a glint of hope.

But inflation is now the touchstone of American political life. Every poll since the spring has consistently shown that Americans rate inflation to be the No. 1 issue facing the country. The monthly government estimate is the most closely watched number of the year.

Clearly, this is bad news for Democrats, who control the White House, the Senate, and the House. Potentially even more frustrating for them is that, even if the inflation numbers do improve every month from now until the midterm elections, they may not get credit for it because the narrative that it’s their fault is so baked in.

That was the lesson of the 1992 presidential election. Democrat Bill Clinton’s “It’s the economy, stupid” campaign ousted incumbent Republican George H.W. Bush, even though the economy showed real signs of improving months before the election.

It’s also clear that Democrats aren’t effectively able to change the conversation away from inflation as they may have hoped. Two recent polls – the New York Times/Siena College and Monmouth University polls – both found that while abortion and gun violence increased in some voters’ minds as the top issues in the country, they were still dwarfed by inflation and gas prices.

So the Big Political Metric of the Moment isn’t a Supreme Court vote or the number of mass shootings.

What is frustrating to the White House has been its inability to sell the monthly jobs report as still being the Big Political Metric of the Moment, as it was widely accepted to be when Biden was vice president.

Job numbers have been excellent, with growth well past what was expected nearly every month of his presidency. The unemployment rate is now 3.6 percent, down from 6.4 percent when Biden became president.

The reason why job numbers aren’t helping Biden more is that while Americans have been employed, their salaries are not keeping up with the rising cost of living.

Eventually, another issue will come to the fore and become the Big Political Metric of the Moment. But until then, “It’s inflation, stupid.”





James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.