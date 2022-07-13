Cat on the lam: Pet caught after weeks on the run at Logan Airport

“Whether out of fatigue or hunger we’ll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught," an airport spokesperson said in a statement.

BOSTON (AP) — A family’s beloved pet cat that’s been dodging airport personnel, airline employees, and animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston’s Logan International Airport about three weeks ago was finally caught Wednesday.

Rowdy, a cat that went missing at Logan Airport for nearly three weeks, was found safe early on the morning of July 13, 2022.

Rowdy was given a health check and will be returned to her family.

“She looks great, is happy to be with people and I am sure will be happy to be reunited with us," pet owner Patty Nolet Sahli posted on Facebook.

Sahli previously posted that the family was returning to the U.S. after a deployment to Germany with the Army, but when their Lufthansa flight landed on June 24 the 4-year-old black female cat with green eyes escaped her cage and went to chase birds.

That set off a massive search that involved airport and Lufthansa personnel, construction workers, and animal welfare advocates, as well as the use of wildlife cameras and safe-release traps.

Lufthansa even hired a trapper, Sahli said.

Despite numerous sightings, Rowdy always eluded her pursuers.