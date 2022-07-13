Governor Newsom taps into liberal fury and sparks talk of presidential run

The 2004 episode, supporters and advisers said, helped establish the political strategy of the now-governor of California, who has plunged himself into the center of the nation’s raging fights over abortion, guns, and LGBTQ rights — sometimes dividing and criticizing fellow Democrats. “Where the hell’s my party?” he asked this year.

Democrats said the backlash helped sink their nominee for president; an openly gay congressman feared Newsom’s move as mayor of San Francisco would only hurt the cause and become “a diversion.” Even some liberal Democrats like then-Sen. Barbara Boxer of California did not join Newsom, voicing satisfaction with the state’s domestic partnerships law.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Barely a month into his first term as mayor nearly two decades ago, Gavin Newsom took a polarizing stand: He told a clerk to defy state law and start issuing the nation’s first same-sex marriage licenses.

But unlike the relatively lonely crusade he waged 18 years ago, Newsom, a Democrat, has found an audience in many Democrats who have grown dismayed at the Biden administration and party leadership in Congress after Republicans rolled back long-cherished protections on their watch. His combativeness, including a direct confrontation of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, and policy countermeasures, such as using Republican antiabortion tactics to tighten state gun laws, have stoked speculation about a possible run for president as soon as 2024.

“He’s giving a signal to others in the Democratic Party that this is not, you know, a time to be —” Boxer paused, struggling to find the right words. “It isn’t the time to be sweet and nice.”

Newsom’s aides did not make him available for an interview. The governor is in Washington this week to meet with Biden administration officials and members of Congress on issues he has sought action on — abortion rights, climate change, and guns — and also spoke Wednesday he accepted an interstate education group’s award on behalf of California, according to Newsom’s office.

The governor has said his calls for Democratic action are not meant to fault leaders like President Biden, and political observers doubted Newsom would challenge Biden if he ran. Advisers pointed to Newsom’s insistence he has “subzero interest” in a presidential bid, though one of them would not rule out a run even if a fellow Californian, Vice President Harris, is a candidate.

Biden’s stated intent to run for a second term has not quelled some calls in the party for a new direction, with growing concerns about his low approval ratings and his ability to run again in his ‘80s. Liberal activists launched a website this week urging him to step aside. Amid this rising angst, some Democrats see Newsom as an increasingly intriguing presidential prospect if there is an open primary.

Yet there are Democrats who say Newsom’s criticism of the party is counterproductive and fear centrist voters would view him as a polarizing avatar of coastal blue state elitism. As one Democratic pollster put it, the Republican attack ads would write themselves. The pollster, who like others interviewed for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to be more candid, also suggested that female leaders should take center stage on issues like abortion.

Still, Democrats across the spectrum said Newsom has channeled the raw anger that has gripped the party like few others. His campaign recently spent about $100,000 to air an Independence Day ad on Fox News. The commercial didn’t air in California, where Newsom is expected to comfortably win reelection in November, but in Florida. “Freedom, it’s under attack in your state,” the governor said in the spot. “Your Republican leaders? They’re banning books. Making it harder to vote. Restricting speech in classrooms. Even criminalizing women and doctors.”

After Texas passed an unprecedented abortion ban designed to evade judicial scrutiny, Newsom said his liberal state would use the same strategy against assault weapons; he signed the resulting legislation this week.

And at a news conference this year, as the Supreme Court closed in on overturning Roe v. Wade, Newsom railed against the conservative agenda — “they’re winning, they are” — and also questioned the Democratic response, asking, “Where the hell’s my party?”

“There’s this misconception that leadership necessarily has to start at the top and we need to get our talking points from Capitol Hill and the DNC,” said a longtime adviser to Newsom, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the adviser was not authorized to speak on the record.

When asked if the adviser could imagine Newsom running against Harris, this person replied: “I think the real answer is: Who the hell knows?”

Some Democrats said they have felt emboldened by Newsom’s fiery rhetoric. “Democratic voters are tired of feeling like we’re on defense and want our leaders to go on offense because we believe that we’re right on the issues,” said Ian Calderon, a former majority leader of the California State Assembly who welcomed Newsom’s Florida ad. “He sees this void and sees that he is somebody who can fill that,” Calderon added of Newsom.