Jan. 6 panel will turn over evidence on fake electors to the Justice Department

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chair of the committee, disclosed the request to reporters Wednesday, and a person familiar with the panel’s work said discussions with the Justice Department about the false elector scheme were ongoing. Those talks suggest that the department is sharpening its focus on that aspect of Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, one with a direct line to the former president.

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has asked the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol for evidence it has accumulated about the scheme by President Donald Trump and his allies to put forward false slates of pro-Trump electors in battleground states won by Joe Biden in 2020.

Thompson said the committee was working with federal prosecutors to allow them to review the transcripts of interviews the panel has done with people who were so-called alternate electors for Trump. Thompson said the Justice Department’s investigation into “fraudulent electors” was the only specific topic the agency had broached with the committee.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment.

The Justice Department has been investigating the scheme to put forward fake electors for months and has issued subpoenas to top Trump lawyers who worked on the plan.

Last month, the committee tied the former president directly to the scheme and presented fresh details on how Trump sought to bully, cajole and bluff his way into invalidating his 2020 defeat.

The committee presented evidence that Trump sought to persuade lawmakers in battleground states won by Biden to create the slates of alternate electors supporting him, hoping that Vice President Mike Pence would use them to subvert the normal democratic process when he oversaw Congress’ official count of electoral votes Jan. 6.

The committee has also accumulated evidence about the scheme from the so-called alternate electors themselves, issuing subpoenas to more than a dozen of them. Some of those who received subpoenas, including electors from Georgia, have complied and sat for interviews with the panel.

At each of its recent hearings, the panel has presented evidence that its members believe could be used to bolster criminal charges against Trump. The committee has provided details that could be grounds for charges of conspiracy to defraud the American people, falsifying documents and obstructing an official proceeding of Congress.

