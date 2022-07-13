Rescuer Describes Passengers’ Terror After Boat Capsized in Hudson River

On Tuesday, Capt. Anthony Ryan, who was commanding the Garden State for the New York Waterway ferry company, had been getting ready to depart from the dock facility for his afternoon route when he was alerted to the emergency.

The victims, who died after a 27-foot craft overturned Tuesday just north of Pier 79 in midtown Manhattan, were identified by New York police as Lindelia Vasquez, 47, who a family member said lived in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and Julian Vasquez, 7. The police said both victims were Colombian natives, and did not immediately say whether they were related.

NEW YORK — The captain of the ferry that rescued a woman from a boat that capsized in the Hudson River, killing two people, said Wednesday that the scene of terror would become an indelible memory.

Once his ferry arrived at the scene in the Hudson, “As we’re looking, we see people waving their arms and they were in distress,” he said. “They were frantic, they were scared, they were screaming.” He said he heard cries for help in Spanish, “and just a lot of screaming.”

The ferry’s crew sprang into action, Ryan said, deploying a “Jason’s Cradle,” a ladderlike device. They tried to get everyone in the water calm enough to swim toward the boat. They were able to pull one woman out.

Ferry personnel rescued individuals after a boat capsized in the Hudson River on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. A woman and a 7-year-old child were killed when a chartered boat capsized, sending multiple people aboard into water, New York City officials said. (NY Waterway via AP) Associated Press

“Of course it’ll stick with me,” Ryan said. “Anything like this will always stick out in your mind: What happened, how it played out, anything that could have been done better.”

He added: “But I think we did what we were supposed to do and what we’ve been trained to do all the time.”

There were a total of 13 people on the boat at the time of the accident, police said. Three — a 32-year-old woman, a 51-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man — were hospitalized. They were taken to Mount Sinai West in stable condition.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. In a press briefing on Tuesday, Inspector Anthony Russo of the Police Department’s Harbor Unit said that a mix of factors, including “a lot of commercial, recreational traffic,” may have contributed.

It was not immediately clear who owned the craft or was in command at the time of the accident.

Lindelia Vasquez came to New Jersey about 20 years ago from Medellín, Colombia, said a niece, Lina Vasquez, 30, who got a call from her mother Tuesday telling her to turn on the television. There, she saw her relatives.

Lindelia Vasquez had three children — two young adults and one teenager — who were in the boat with her, according to Lina Vasquez.

Lindelia Vasquez worked as a manager at Kanela’s Lounge, a restaurant and catering hall in central Elizabeth, her niece said. She had a happy, take-charge personality, showering Lina’s 16-month-old with toys.

“She was like the mom of everybody,” Lina Vasquez said — a vibrant presence at frequent family parties and holidays.

“I’m going to miss her a lot,” Lina said. “She died very young.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.