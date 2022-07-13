Statue of civil rights activist added to National Statuary Hall

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, hosted an unveiling ceremony Wednesday morning, with House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California; Representatives Kathy Castor and Val Demings, Democrats of Florida; and Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, among those in attendance.

Bethune was a civil rights activist, a presidential adviser, and the founder of the Daytona Literary and Industrial Training School for Negro Girls, which became Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach. Her statue represents the state of Florida.

A statue of Mary McLeod Bethune was unveiled Wednesday in the US Capitol, making her the first Black American in the National Statuary Hall collection.

Advertisement

Since 1864, each state has been able to send two statues of distinguished citizens to represent it in the US Capitol, constituting the National Statuary Hall collection. Since 2000, states have been able to remove and replace existing statues with new ones. A handful of states have done so, but until Wednesday none of those new additions depicted Black Americans.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The statue of Bethune replaces one of Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith. The change was directed by a state law signed by then-Governor Rick Scott, a Republican, in 2018. The Smith statue was removed in 2021.

The Bethune statue will be joined by others in the next few years. Virginia removed its statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in 2020 and plans to replace it with one of civil rights leader Barbara Johns. In 2019, Arkansas decided to replace both its statues -—of white supremacist James Paul Clarke and Confederate sympathizer Uriah Milton Rose — with depictions of civil rights activist Daisy Bates and musician Johnny Cash, though both of the old statues remain in the Capitol.

Including Rose’s, nine statues depicting Confederates are still displayed in the Capitol: Joseph Wheeler representing Alabama, Alexander Stephens representing Georgia, Edward Douglass White representing Louisiana, Jefferson Davis and James Z. George representing Mississippi, Zebulon B. Vance representing North Carolina, Wade Hampton III representing South Carolina, and John E. Kenna representing West Virginia.

Advertisement

Neither Congress nor the Architect of the Capitol, the agency that maintains the statues, has the authority to remove them. Under current law, statues representing a state may only be replaced with the approval of that state’s legislature and governor.

Washington Post

In Georgia, Senate hopefuls raise millions

ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker’s $6.2 million in fund-raising looked impressive when unveiled Wednesday, until Democrat Raphael Warnock rolled out his $17.2 million total a half-hour later.

The dueling Senate campaign numbers underlined two truths. Georgia is again going to be one of the most expensive races to run for office in 2022, and Democrats are building a strong fund-raising advantage.

Like Warnock, Democrat Stacey Abrams heavily outraised incumbent Republican Brian Kemp in the race for governor, collecting almost $50 million compared to the $31 million Kemp has brought in over a longer period. Abrams and Warnock plan to run closely linked campaigns, echoing many of the same themes.

Warnock is one of several Democratic Senate incumbents in swing states who is trying to cling to their seat amid President Biden’s deep unpopularity. Republicans had long dominated statewide races until Georgia helped elect Biden to the presidency and enabled Democrats to control the Senate by electing Warnock and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff in a January 2021 runoff.

The period topped the January-March stretch when Warnock raised almost $13.6 million, which his staff said was the most ever raised by a US Senate candidate in the first quarter of an election year.

Advertisement

Warnock, also pastor of the church once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., is already spending heavily to fend off Walker. The incumbent’s cash in the bank actually fell from $25.6 million in March to $22.2 million in June as Warnock spent more than $20 million even while the election remains months away.

That’s, in part, because the Democrat is already under heavy attack. The National Republican Senatorial Committee and its associated nonprofit One Nation spent $3.3 million against Warnock in about a month ending in mid-June.

Walker’s campaign also spent all that it raised in the quarter, with its cash on hand falling below $7 million.

Both campaigns are raising money nationwide. Walker, backed by former president Donald Trump and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, says he got 70,000 donations from all 50 states in the April-June quarter. Walker has raised more than $20 million in less than a year. Warnock has now raised more than $80 million for his reelection, saying he received contributions from 258,000 donors.

Associated Press

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton said Tuesday that it was a “mistake” to believe the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was part of a “carefully planned coup d’etat” by President Donald Trump.

“That’s not the way Donald Trump does things,” Bolton told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “The Lead.” “It’s rambling from one half, vast idea to another, one plan that falls through and another comes up — that’s what he was doing.”

Advertisement

Then Bolton claimed to have firsthand experience orchestrating coups. “As somebody who has helped plan coups d’etat — not here, but, you know, other places — it takes a lot of work, and that’s not what [Trump] did,” Bolton told Tapper.

Bolton’s comments were unusual, as US officials have generally avoided using the term “coup” when speaking about US foreign policy matters. The remarks went viral, with one clip on Twitter amassing more than 2 million views by early Wednesday.

Bolton’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post.

Tapper later pressed Bolton to elaborate on his “expertise having planned coups,” asking whether they were “successful coups.”

Bolton responded that in his 2020 memoir, he wrote about the United States’ support for an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in 2019.

“Not that we had all that much to do with it,” Bolton said, “but I saw what it took for an opposition to try and overturn an illegally elected president, and they failed.”

The remarks Tuesday were a departure from Bolton’s previous statements about Venezuela. “This is clearly not a coup,” he told reporters in 2019.

A longtime Republican hawk, Bolton served as Trump’s national security adviser for 17 months before a turbulent departure in 2019. Before that, he held a major role in arms control during the George W. Bush administration and served as the ambassador to the United Nations in 2005 and 2006. Bolton has often embraced foreign intervention by the United States, having supported the 2003 invasion of Iraq and advocated for regime change in Iran months before joining the Trump administration.

Advertisement

His remarks about planning coups came as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented evidence Tuesday that Trump spurred right-wing extremists to march to the Capitol and had secret plans to direct his supporters there.

Bolton told Tapper that the former president’s false claims of election fraud were indefensible. Yet he argued that Trump’s actions were “not an attack on our democracy.”

“It’s Donald Trump looking out for Donald Trump,” Bolton said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.”

Tapper pushed back, arguing “one doesn’t have to be brilliant to attempt a coup.”

Washington Post