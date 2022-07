It’s great news that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has so much money and nothing to spend it on (Page A1, July 12). No one is homeless. No one is starving. Public transit is safe and reliable. Our school buildings are in good repair. The Department of Children and Families has all the caseworkers the agency needs. With all of our needs met, we can cut taxes even on $1 million estates. What a time to live in Massachusetts!

Ken Olum