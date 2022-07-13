Don’t back down on abortion rights protection in Massachusetts

Yet the Massachusetts Senate — one of the most pro-abortion rights legislative bodies in the country — could be on the verge of backing down. The pressure point involves language that would expand access to abortion after 24 weeks in cases of “severe” fetal anomaly, in addition to what is already allowed — cases involving “lethal” fetal anomalies.

This is not the time to back down on abortion rights protections in Massachusetts. This is the time to stand up for them.

A Senate bill, that is scheduled for a vote on Wednesday, does not. Explaining the omission, state Senator Cindy Friedman of Arlington told the State House News Service that the concern over such a language change is: “Does it open a door wider [to abortion] than people are comfortable with?” She also said she feared that Governor Charlie Baker would veto the bill if it contained such a provision and didn’t want to jeopardize the other broad abortion rights protections included in it. (Baker has not taken a public position on the legislation but vetoed an earlier effort to expand late-term abortions, a veto the Legislature overrode.)

Abortions after 24 weeks are rare and usually represent very tragic situations — as exemplified by the story of Kate Dineen, as recently told by Globe columnist Shirley Leung. Last July, Dineen was 33 weeks pregnant when a fetal MRI revealed that her son had suffered a catastrophic stroke. Doctors told her there was a 50 percent chance he would die before birth. If he survived, he could die at any time — or live with extreme pain and suffering.

Dineen’s doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital also told her the language in the current law that allows termination of a pregnancy in case of a “lethal” fetal anomaly created a gray area that prevented them from performing an abortion. So she had to travel to Maryland for the medical care she needed. “The phrase ‘lethal fetal anomaly’ ties their hands. They have a very narrow interpretation of what constitutes a lethal fetal anomaly,” Dineen told the Globe editorial board. “Anything not on the short list, they send those patients out of state.” Her fetus’s condition was not on the “short list.”

What needed to change, doctors told Dineen, was language to give them more flexibility when it comes to performing a late-term abortion — and adding the phrase “severe fetal anomaly” would accomplish that. So Dineen has been lobbying Beacon Hill lawmakers for that proposed change, which has support from a list of OB-GYN specialists, including several from MGH.

“There’s a persistent myth of the ‘nonchalant, third trimester abortion’, ” said Dineen — the myth being that a pregnant woman would wake up late into a pregnancy and say, “I’ve been on the fence. Today feels like a good day to get an abortion.” But as Dineen knows from personal experience, the truth is very different. Being faced with such a decision is agonizing and being forced to travel makes it worse.

A law passed by the Massachusetts Legislature in December 2020 — over Baker’s veto — was supposed to help women avoid difficult situations like that faced by Dineen. The so-called Roe Act codified abortion rights and allows women to terminate pregnancies beyond 24 weeks under certain conditions.

The goal of the Roe legislation, said Dr. Luu Ireland of UMass Memorial Healthcare, and a supporter of Dineen’s effort, was “not to allow a 24 week exception for every pregnancy. Our goal was to give physicians and families the ability to choose abortion for a fetus not expected to survive, or have any chance for quality of life.” But as Dineen found out, the Roe Act “leaves significant gray areas,” said Ireland. Now the goal is to address those gray areas “and allow physicians to provide care without fear of litigation.”

One example of a gray area, said Ireland, would be Trisomy 18, a chromosomal condition that before medical advances would result in the death of a fetus or death shortly after birth. Now, a baby born with Trisomy 18 might live for a couple of months or a year, but with a questionable quality of life. “A lot of families would choose to avoid that suffering for their children and choose abortion,” she said.

As for those opponents who warn that a Down syndrome diagnosis — which comes in the first or early second trimester — would qualify as a “severe fetal anomaly,” Ireland said, “We in the medical profession, in the OB-GYN world would never consider Down syndrome a severe fetal anomaly, I would never consider it for post-24 week termination.”

Extending the right to an abortion after 24 weeks in the case of a “severe fetal anomaly” does defer to a doctor’s expertise. It gives them the discretion they need to prevent someone in Dineen’s situation from having to leave the state. Meanwhile, since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving the state to seek care elsewhere is increasingly difficult, as clinics that perform abortions are over-whelmed by women who can’t get the care they need in their home states.

The abortion rights legislation that lawmakers are taking up contains a range of other important protections for those who offer and seek reproductive care. On one hand, it’s tempting to say the perfect should not be the enemy of the possible, so the wording around pregnancy termination after 24 weeks should not derail the entire bill. But it’s wording that is the difference between allowing people like Dineen to get the care they need here in Massachusetts, instead of being burdened by the logistics, expense, and additional anguish of traveling out of state. The Senate should include it, and pass the bill soon, with enough votes and enough time left in the session to override any potential veto.

