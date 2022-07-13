fb-pixel Skip to main content
Imposition of term limits would limit this voter’s choices

Updated July 13, 2022, 23 minutes ago
Re “The time has come for term limits” (Letters, July 11): Fortunately, a law won’t do it; it would take a constitutional amendment to implement reader Ilene Bornstein’s term limit proposal — a proposal that would limit my choices. If she doesn’t want to see officeholders “whose goal is perpetuating their power, not serving the people,” she shouldn’t vote for them. But I object to a call to restrict whom I can vote for. I wanted Senator Ted Kennedy to work as long as it took to make high-quality, affordable health care accessible. I want an experienced, effective representative to be persistent; my goals don’t change every two or six years.

A system that excludes some candidates or the wishes of some voters is not a path to a more efficient democracy.

Jim Mesthene

Waltham

