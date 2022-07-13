Imposition of term limits would limit this voter’s choices

Re “The time has come for term limits” (Letters, July 11): Fortunately, a law won’t do it; it would take a constitutional amendment to implement reader Ilene Bornstein’s term limit proposal — a proposal that would limit my choices. If she doesn’t want to see officeholders “whose goal is perpetuating their power, not serving the people,” she shouldn’t vote for them. But I object to a call to restrict whom I can vote for. I wanted Senator Ted Kennedy to work as long as it took to make high-quality, affordable health care accessible. I want an experienced, effective representative to be persistent; my goals don’t change every two or six years.

A system that excludes some candidates or the wishes of some voters is not a path to a more efficient democracy.