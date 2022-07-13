Republicans aren’t speaking in metaphors — they mean exactly what they say

Back when Donald Trump was just a mesmerizingly aberrant candidate for president and not the leader of a national party intent on gutting the rights of everyone except gun owners and adherents of a dominant religion, one of his billionaire supporters told the National Press Club that the media had Trump all wrong. Paraphrasing a 2016 article in The Atlantic magazine, venture capitalist Peter Thiel said the media’s mistake was taking Trump literally, but not seriously , while his voters “take him seriously, but not literally.”

As history has sadly shown, Trump too often means exactly what he says. When he repeatedly refused — in both of his presidential campaigns — to say he would accept the peaceful transition of power if he lost; when he issued a call during a 2020 presidential debate for the Proud Boys to “stand by;” when he promised to appoint only Supreme Court justices committed to overturning Roe v. Wade; when he said on Jan. 6, 2021, that he planned to march with the insurrectionist mob to the Capitol — he wasn’t speaking in metaphor.

And it’s not only Trump. The extremist wildfire he ignited has engulfed so much of the Republican Party that every day brings something else unthinkable. Book burnings. Voter purges. A violent attempted coup incited at the highest reaches of the government and enabled by 147 members of Congress. It’s happening.

Americans need to learn the lesson that poet Maya Angelou once gave to a lovelorn friend who had accepted too much abuse from her partner: “When people show you who they are, believe them.”

So when Republican Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell says he wants to go the US Supreme Court one better and pass a national ban on abortion, take him at his word. When the court declares that same-sex marriage and contraception are as endangered as abortion rights were, believe it. When Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida proposes creating his own state military guard that is “not encumbered by the federal government,” see the slide into autocracy for what it is. When the Texas Republican Party adopts a radical new platform that declares homosexuality an “abnormal lifestyle choice,” bans sex education and no-fault divorce, and calls for a public school curriculum that requires schoolchildren to “learn about the humanity of the preborn child,” understand that it’s not just a vision, but a determined quest.

And when neo-Nazis march along Boston’s Freedom Trail, or when white supremacist recruitment leaflets are plastering suburban communities from Chatham to Ipswich, don’t dismiss it as a bit of fringe theater. Election deniers are running for at least three statewide offices on the Republican ballot this fall, right here in Massachusetts.

The impulse to convince ourselves that it’s all just exaggerated saber-rattling by a party ginning up its base is understandable, especially given all the wanton lies Trump and his minions spew out. And perhaps some voters are weary of hearing from the Democrats every two years that this is “the most consequential election of your lives.” But the Democrats aren’t being Chicken Little now so much as Cassandra — the princess of Greek myth who foresaw catastrophe but was condemned never to be believed.

Believe this: The outcome of only a few congressional races in November will determine whether McConnell and Co. are allowed to fulfill their dark prophesies. As President Biden said in remarks last week, holding the House and electing a net two additional pro-choice senators (almost certain to be Democrats) in the midterm elections this fall can flip the script entirely, turning a national abortion ban into national protections for this fundamental right. Americans who vote only in presidential years, or those who are fixated on gasoline prices, need to realize the stakes.

In the devastating session just completed, the Supreme Court repeatedly asserted the primacy of elected representatives in Congress and state legislatures — not the courts or the federal bureaucracy — in determining our laws. Whether it is abortion, gun control, voting, or Environmental Protection Agency regulations, the court gave the power to the leaders Americans elect.

So voters: Call the court’s bluff, and give them a Congress that will stand up for the right not only to reproductive freedom, but for all the rights these cynically installed justices are intent on repealing. There’s plenty more work to do, but holding the line against tyranny this November is the necessary first step toward restoring a democracy we can believe in.

