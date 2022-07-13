NHL free agency: Bruins send Erik Haula to Devils for center Pavel Zacha

The Bruins added some size at center on Wednesday, acquiring 6-foot-3-inch pivot Pavel Zacha from the New Jersey Devils in a one-for-one swap for Erik Haula, who spent a sizable portion of last season as the No. 2 center riding with Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak.
Zacha, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 draft, arrives without a contract after playing out the final season of a three-year pact that carried a $2.25 million cap hit.
Haula, acquired in general manager Don Sweeney’s massive shopping spree last July, delivered a solid 18-26—44 line in his season with the Bruins. He will arrive in Newark, his fifth club in five seasons, with a $2.375 million cap hit for the upcoming season.
The Bruins in recent days have made strides in bringing back their two elite centers, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, though as noon approached the Bruins had yet to announce that they closed a deal with either.
Zacha produced a 15-21—36 line last season for the Devils, who again failed to qualify for the postseason. Born in Brno, Czech Republic, the same hometown as Bruins defenseman Jakub Zboril, he was the fifth forward chosen in 2015 — the same draft that the Bruins chose Zboril (13), Jake DeBrusk (14), and Zach Senyshyn with consecutive first-round picks.
