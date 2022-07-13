NHL free agency: Bruins send Erik Haula to Devils for center Pavel Zacha

The Bruins added some size at center on Wednesday, acquiring 6-foot-3-inch pivot Pavel Zacha from the New Jersey Devils in a one-for-one swap for Erik Haula, who spent a sizable portion of last season as the No. 2 center riding with Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak.

Zacha, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 draft, arrives without a contract after playing out the final season of a three-year pact that carried a $2.25 million cap hit.

Haula, acquired in general manager Don Sweeney’s massive shopping spree last July, delivered a solid 18-26—44 line in his season with the Bruins. He will arrive in Newark, his fifth club in five seasons, with a $2.375 million cap hit for the upcoming season.