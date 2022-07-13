BU’s Javante McCoy hoping to seize upon a Vegas summer league opportunity with the Lakers

McCoy scored nearly 2,000 points for the Terriers, leading BU to the 2020 NCAA Tournament that never happened. He helped BU to the College Basketball Invitational as a super senior and then began the arduous journey of trying to emerge on draft radars.

LeBron James, with a plastic bag of trail mix, sporting shades and looking in opening night shape, arrived at Thomas & Mack Arena to watch his team in summer league action. McCoy, a 24-year-old rookie, then knew he was in the NBA.

LAS VEGAS — In his first professional game, donning the white, purple and gold jersey of the Los Angeles Lakers, former Boston University standout guard Javante McCoy glanced toward the baseline during the first quarter and saw his basketball hero taking a front row seat.

Advertisement

The Patriot League doesn’t produce a lot of NBA players, and McCoy played in near anonymity in college. McCoy bounced around the country for draft workouts and also participated in the Portsmouth Invitational for draft prospects. He finished with a positive workout for the Lakers, who told him to stay by his phone after the NBA Draft.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

McCoy, who averaged 17.4 points last season, was unlikely to get drafted but he was a prime candidate for an Exhibit 10 contract (training camp invitation). The Lakers signed him to a deal just hours after the draft.

“It means so much to me, especially the Lakers,” he said. “That’s a historic organization, seeing LeBron in the building. All these people [who have played before me] in the building is cool. It’s unreal.”

A native of Milwaukee, McCoy attended high school in Frisco, Texas, and then played a post-graduate year and Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire. McCoy committed to BU and immediately became a starter, scoring 1,930 points in his career and converting 200 3-pointers.

Advertisement

He was named First-Team All Patriot League during his senior season but knew there was little chance he would get drafted.

“I’ve always been an underdog my whole career,” he said. “I felt like wherever I am, I can control what I can control, so I get it done at whatever level, whatever program. But, really, I chose BU because of my teammates, my coaches, I love the atmosphere. They trusted me. I trusted them. And I felt like we had a lot of chemistry, too. That’s why I chose to stay all five years.”

McCoy watched the draft from his home in Texas, knowing he would likely get passed up. But his journey was just beginning. He is one of hundreds of prospects just looking for an opportunity. The Las Vegas Summer League has more than 400 players from all over the world, from Power Five schools to mid-majors and lower divisions, all looking for that one shot, a training camp invite, a chance at the G League or a lucrative contract overseas.

Here, players from the bigger schools and those from schools like BU are on the same level, and McCoy has the opportunity to prove himself against lottery picks, players with guaranteed rookie contracts.

“I wasn’t expecting anything [draft night] because I’ve been through a lot, but I know once my number’s called, I’m going to be ready,” he said. “I went into every workout, every opportunity and played my game. I have a lot of confidence in my game. I know I could go and just continue to strive for the highest level.”

Advertisement

In his first three games, McCoy is averaging 8.3 points on 54.5 percent shooting with 2 rebounds and 1 assist. He’s playing in the same backcourt as Lakers rookie Scotty Pippen Jr., getting the exposure he missed during his years at BU. The Lakers are the most popular team in Las Vegas considering their proximity to Los Angeles. They play all their games in 17,923 capacity Thomas & Mack Center.

It’s the chance McCoy has envisioned since his childhood.

“It’s a blessing, a dream come true,” he said. “I don’t doubt my skills at all. I know I belong here. I know I can get to where I want to go to. It’s just a matter of going out there and making the most of my opportunities. It’s cool playing with these types of guys.”

The excitement for McCoy is in the journey. He gets a chance to determine his own fate with his performance. He is on a level playing field, where your performance matters more than your alma mater.

“I’m thanking God every day,” McCoy said. “I’m just letting this path take me wherever God wants me to go and I’m just going hard with it.

“It’s all still new to me. It doesn’t feel real.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.