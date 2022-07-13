Capitals sign ex-Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper

Since the Cup Final ended in late June, 19 goaltenders who played in the NHL last season have changed teams.

The Capitals signed Darcy Kuemper to a $26.25 million, five-year contract less than three weeks after he backstopped Colorado to its first title since 2001. The 32-year-old Kuemper will carry the load for a perennial playoff team that also signed Charlie Lindgren as a backup.

The goalie shuffle around the NHL kept right on rolling when free agency opened Wednesday, with the Washington Capitals signing a Stanley Cup champion to stabilize the position and the Edmonton Oilers trying to do the same.

Kuemper knew he was leaving the Avalanche when they traded for and signed Alexandar Georgiev to replace him.

“You never know where you’re going to end up,” Kuemper said. “A lot of unknown. You just can’t think about it too much because you’ll drive yourself crazy. But everything happens for a reason and it worked out and ended up with a great organization, a great team and super excited for it.”

Edmonton signed former Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell to a $25 million, five-year deal. Campbell has yet to win a playoff series but put up impressive numbers during the first round last year and will now be counted on to try to help Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl win a championship after Mike Smith was inconsistent in goal for the Oilers this postseason.

“Obviously it’s such an important position [when you’re trying] to win,” Edmonton general manager Ken Holland said. “Certainly probably as much movement this year as there was in a long, long time.”

Now four years removed from hoisting the Cup, the Capitals made moves to get into the goalie market, totally remaking their situation in net just as general manager Brian MacLellan promised. They traded Vitek Vanecek to New Jersey, let Ilya Samsonov leave rather than qualify him as a restricted free agent and added Lindgren on a three-year deal worth $3.3 million.

Samsonov, once considered a top prospect, signed a budget contract with the Maple Leafs: $1.8 million for next season, or roughly half of what the Capitals expected the 25-year-old Russian to get in arbitration.

Toronto is pairing Samsonov with Matt Murray, acquired from Ottawa just days earlier. The Senators added Cam Talbot in a trade with Minnesota after the Wild re-signed Marc-Andre Fleury.

Hurricanes land Brent Burns from Sharks

The Carolina Hurricanes acquired veteran defenseman Brent Burns from San Jose, adding a former Norris Trophy winner to a team eager to make a deeper postseason push after two straight second-round exits.

The team also got forward Lane Pederson from the Sharks in exchange for forward Steven Lorentz, goaltender prospect Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional third-round pick for next year.

“Since it’s been announced, eight or nine of our current players have already texted me saying, ‘Wow, they can’t believe we got this guy,’” Carolina president and general manager Don Waddell said. “That’s always a positive sign.”

The Sharks will retain 34 percent of the remaining salary and cap hit for the 37-year-old Burns, the Norris winner in 2017 as the league’s top defenseman. That would reduce Burns’ cap hit in Carolina to around $5.3 million for each of his three remaining contract years.

Burns, who waived a no-trade clause for the deal, bolsters Carolina’s blue line after the Hurricanes sent Tony DeAngelo to Philadelphia for three draft picks last week following his one-year stay with the team.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Burns is set to join veterans Jaccob Slavin, Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei in the Hurricanes’ top defensive pairings while also providing help on the power play, an area where DeAngelo thrived last season.

Claude Giroux, Vincent Trocheck on the move

Claude Giroux, who played his junior hockey across the river from Ottawa in Gatineau, Quebec, signed a $19.5 million, three-year contract with the Senators., while the New York Rangers made a major splash by signing versatile center Vincent Trocheck.

Trocheck signed a $39.375 seven-year contract in a move made by the Rangers to replace Andrew Copp, who signed a $28.125 million, five-year contract with Detroit. The 29-year-old Trocheck has nine seasons of NHL experience, including the past two full years in Carolina, where he had 39 goals and 96 points in 135 games with the Hurricanes.

The 34-year-old Giroux brings a veteran leadership presence to Ottawa’s mix of youngsters. He spent his first 14-plus seasons in Philadelphia, where he served as the Flyers captain, before being traded to Florida in March.

“I wouldn’t sign here if I didn’t think we had a chance to win the Cup,” Giroux told Canada’s TSN. “I’m not saying we’re going to win the Cup this year, but the plan is to build on it and have baby steps for that.”

Giroux has topped 20 goals nine times, and finished second in the NHL scoring race with 102 points in 2017-18.

Frank Vatrano signs with Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks signed forward Frank Vatrano to a $10.95 million, three-year deal with a $3.65 million cap hit, according to a person with knowledge of the details who spoke with the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced . . . The Chicago Blackhawks finally began adding players in signing forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Max Domi to one-year, $3 million contracts, a person with direct knowledge of the signings told the AP on condition of anonymity because the deals had not been announced. The Blackhawks are in a full rebuild after trading center Kirby Dach to Montreal and forward Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa . . . The Buffalo Sabres added experienced goaltending depth by signing Eric Comrie to a two-year deal. The former Winnipeg backup will be in the mix to compete for playing time with veteran Craig Anderson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Buffalo also locked up one of its top offensive players by agreeing to re-sign Victor Olofsson to a two-year contract worth $9.5 million. Olofsson, who turns 26 next week, was a restricted free agent and scored 20 goals and a career-best 49 points last season.



