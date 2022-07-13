fb-pixel Skip to main content
Massachusetts Amateur

Christian Emmerich upsets medalist Arthur Zelmati in match play at Mass Amateur, then takes down brother Aidan to reach quarters

By Amin Touri Globe Staff,Updated July 13, 2022, 10 minutes ago
Swampscott native Christian Emmerich pulled off the upset of top-seeded Arthur Zelmati in the first round of match play, then beat brother Aidan to reach the quarterfinals.David Colt

After taking medalist honors through two rounds of stroke play at the Massachusetts Amateur, Boston’s Arthur Zelmati made an early exit from match play in the Round of 32 on Wednesday at Concord Country Club.

Christian Emmerich of Salem’s Kernwood Country Club just snuck into match play as the No. 32 seed, but made it count in taking down Zelmati, 5 and 4. The Round of 16 saw Emmerich matched up against his brother, Aidan, and Christian bounced his younger sibling, 1 up, to reach the quarterfinals.

The No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, Will Frodigh and Matthew Naumec, were more successful than the man seeded above them. Frodigh, of Dedham Country and Polo Club, first eased by Kyle Tibbets, 8 and 7, before squeaking by Cael Kohan, 1 up, to make the quarterfinals. Ex-BC star Naumec beat Jack Tobin, 5 and 4, then topped Joe Harney, 5 and 3, to punch his own ticket to Thursday.

Wollaston Golf Club’s Billy Argus (No. 5) and Charles River Country Club’s Conner Willett are the only other single-digit seed remaining; No. 20 Tommy Parker, No. 23 Matt Williams, and No. 27 Ryan Downes round out the field for the quarterfinals.

The quarters and semis will take place Thursday, before the final matchup on Friday.


Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.

