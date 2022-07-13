Dan Snyder’s camp says he’ll testify voluntary, not subpoenaed

The attorney for Dan Snyder told the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday there is no reason for the owner of the Washington Commanders to testify under subpoena for the congressional investigation into the NFL team’s workplace culture. Snyder’s attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, sent a letter to committee chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney confirming her client would participate virtually in the July 28 session from Israel while on a planned family trip. Patton Seymour, however, declined to accept the conditions of the subpoena. She argued in her letter it is not valid since the committee previously invited Snyder to participate voluntarily. The committee on Tuesday accepted the Snyder camp’s request to testify remotely, under conditions laid out by the initial subpoena to ensure “full and complete” testimony. Snyder did not appear when first invited along with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who testified virtually June 22. His representation cited prior obligations and international travel among the reasons. Congress launched an investigation into Washington’s workplace culture last year after the league declined to release a report of its independent review into the organization. The Commanders were levied a $10 million fine.

Defendant: Ex-governor ordered payments to Brett Favre

A defendant in a Mississippi welfare fraud case said in a court document she directed $1.1 million in welfare money to former NFL star Brett Favre at the direction of former Gov. Phil Bryant. Mississippi news outlets report that the accusation, which Bryant denies, is in a filing on behalf of defendant Nancy New, who, with her son, once ran a nonprofit group and an education company in Mississippi. After pleading guilty in April to criminal charges, Nancy New, 69, and her son Zachary New, 39, agreed to testify against others in what the state auditor has called Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in the past two decades. She specifically mentions Bryant regarding $1.1 million in money paid to Favre “in consideration for Favre speaking at events, keynote speaking, radio and promotional events, and business partner development.” A spokesperson for the former governor released a statement denying the accusations, according to WAPT-TV.