Game 89: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The Red Sox lost to the Rays again despite a strong season debut from Chris Sale, who is finally back with the team after a number of injury setbacks.

Sale pitched five innings of shutout ball, allowed just three hits and threw 53 of his 78 pitches for strikes. But once again, the Red Sox figured out how to lose. How? Well, as Julian McWilliams writes, you should pull up a chair — this will take some explaining.

Boston could still salvage a series split. The Sox have two more games against the Rays, including Wednesday night’s matchup. Josh Winckowski will be on the mound for Boston. Here’s a preview.