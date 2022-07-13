Game 89: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The Red Sox lost to the Rays again despite a strong season debut from Chris Sale, who is finally back with the team after a number of injury setbacks.
Sale pitched five innings of shutout ball, allowed just three hits and threw 53 of his 78 pitches for strikes. But once again, the Red Sox figured out how to lose. How? Well, as Julian McWilliams writes, you should pull up a chair — this will take some explaining.
Boston could still salvage a series split. The Sox have two more games against the Rays, including Wednesday night’s matchup. Josh Winckowski will be on the mound for Boston. Here’s a preview.
Advertisement
Lineups
RED SOX (47-41): TBA
Pitching: RHP Josh Winckowski (3-3, 4.35 ERA)
RAYS (47-40): TBA
Pitching: LHP Shane McClanahan (9-3, 1.73 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. McClanahan: Xander Bogaerts 1-6, Bobby Dalbec 2-9, Rafael Devers 4-11, J.D. Martinez 2-7, Rob Refsnyder 2-5, Trevor Story 1-3, Alex Verdugo 1-4, Christian Vázquez 1-9
Rays vs. Winckowski: Christian Bethancourt 0-2
Stat of the day: Journeyman outfielder Harold Ramirez is as hot as any hitter in the league now. Over the past four games, he has reached base in 10 of 15 plate appearances (nine hits and a walk).
Notes: Trevor Story took a ball on the hand, and Matt Strahm was hit in the wrist with a comebacker in Tuesday’s loss. Both will go for X-rays, and it’s TBD if they are available on Wednesday. ... Shane McClanahan is in a hot stretch. He’s carrying a string of six straight starts in which he has held opponents to one earned run or less. McClanahan, who is in his second season, was 2-1 with a 2.74 ERA against the Red Sox last year, and is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA against them this year. ... The Red Sox haven’t won a series in their last 11 tries.
Advertisement
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.