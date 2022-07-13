Marc McLaughlin taking on leadership role at Bruins development camp

“For me, it’s opportunity to be a leader in this room and tell these younger guys who are dying to know what the pro lifestyle is like,” said the former Eagles captain, a right wing from Billerica. “I can give them a little inside look on what it takes, how hard it is, how committed you have to be at this level. It’s an opportunity for me to get better, too. There’s so many great coaches, trainers, and nutritionists out here. It’s a week of getting better.”

He was similarly unfazed when the Bruins asked him to come to development camp, where he’s one of seven players with pro experience, and the only one who has reached the NHL.

In the weeks after he signed with the Bruins in March, Marc McLaughlin was living the pro hockey life while living in a dorm at Boston College.

McLaughlin, 22, had three goals in his first six games with Boston, then went scoreless in his final five. He added three games with Providence.

“Just rubbing shoulders with him, he’s a born leader,” Providence coach Ryan Mougenel said. “Super committed to the game. That’s a huge part of it. It’s second nature for him. I’ve been around guys who grow into their leadership. He’s well ahead of the curve.”

McLaughlin is working on everything this summer — speed, strength, skill, sleep, nutrition — as he tries to make his mark as a pro. If he continues to progress, he could stick with the varsity as a depth wing or center, particularly if the Bruins have to move a forward to clear salary-cap space. McLaughlin, who has a year left on an entry-level deal, makes a bargain $833,750.

Making coin like that, he can throw away his BC meal card.

“That was definitely a plus, going from the dining halls to steak dinners,” McLaughlin said. “All the restaurants on the road, I got to know some of the guys. My first road trip was Montreal. Mike Reilly immediately came up to me and said, ‘We’re going here, we want you to come.’ It’s a great group of guys here. The culture is awesome.”

Time to shine

The center-needy Bruins would love to see Johnny Beecher and Jack Studnicka pop this season. The two are working out in Michigan, where Beecher attended college (Ann Arbor) and Studnicka’s family lives (Novi).

Beecher, a 2019 first-round pick (30th overall), put up a 3-2–5 line in his nine-game stint with the P-Bruins last season, following three years at Michigan. His offense was not a featured part of a loaded Wolverines squad (19-20–39 in 81 games). He mostly tried to outskate defenders.

Mougenel praised Beecher for his speed — “it stands out right away” — but said he’ll have to be more creative to be a producer as a pro.

“He’s going to have to develop different ways to score,” Mougenel said. “That is what the American League is all about.”

Studnicka, a second-rounder (53rd overall) from 2017, will be seen at Bruins camp in late September. A third-year pro, he has yet to break through as an NHLer (0-3–3 in 15 games last season, 1-6–7 in 37 games overall). Mougenel noted he is still on his entry-level deal.

“He’s got to watch the puck go in the net. He’s got to get touches. He’s got to play with confidence,” Mougenel said. “He’s done everything we’ve ever asked him to do. We asked him to get bigger and stronger. He’s done those things. Now it’s his time to make those things go to work.”

Physical game

In development camps of yesteryear, players such as Jackson Edward would have dropped the gloves.

Edward, who caught fellow draftee Frederic Brunet with his head down in Tuesday’s action, would be willing.

“I haven’t heard of it,” the defenseman said, when it was noted that no one fights in these settings. “But I’m not afraid to.”

Laying the body comes naturally to Edward, a late bloomer who debuted last season with the OHL’s London Knights (0-6–6 in 54 games) after the 2020-21 season was canceled. He arrived here ready to throw his weight around.

“I think it’s part of my game, said Edwards, listed at 6 feet 2 inches, 194 pounds. “It’s one of my fortes. Then again, you don’t want to upset the older guys. I try to incorporate it when I can, not overdo it. In scrimmage games, I’ll definitely be ready.”

Mougenel said Riley Duran, a Woburn-raised forward entering his sophomore year at Providence College, fits that profile.

“The identity of the Bruins is pretty evident,” Mougenel said. “We’re looking for guys with ultracompetitive spirits and courage. We’ve been transparent with the fellas, it’s a big part of being a Bruin. Hopefully they all bring it.”

Good with the bad

Mougenel, who coached scoring wing Georgii Merkulov for a brief spell in Providence, on the prospect’s defensive game:

“With a guy like Merkulov, you’re going to have to live with some of the deficiencies, especially early on. He’s not the first player to play for us that has warts defensively. For me, those are fixable things. What he does offensively, his gift, his creativity, his vision makes him a special player.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.