The NBA finalized some rule changes this week, but Adam Silver and Co. have their eye on bigger issues

League officials said they showed more than 1,700 take-foul plays in the meetings with the players association to convince players changes needed to be made. The NBPA finally agreed.

Take fouls, where an opposing player reaches out and grabs an offensive player on a fastbreak, will now carry a bigger penalty than just a personal foul. If an official rules a player made a take foul with no play on the ball, the team will get a free throw as well as possession.

LAS VEGAS – The NBA made two major changes Tuesday that the league hopes will improve the pace of the game and increase ratings and viewership .

The league also made the play-in tournament a permanent part of the NBA postseason. Instituted during the NBA bubble season in 2020 to give more teams an opportunity to reach the playoffs when the season resumed, the play-in tournament has become a popular precursor to the postseason, with seeds 7 through 10 in each conference competing for two playoff spots.

Both moves were expected as the NBA attempts to make the game more viewer-friendly. Take fouls are wildly popular in international play and an increasing number of international players began utilizing those fouls in NBA games.

Celtics forward Grant Williams, a consistent take foul culprit, said he will have to change his approach when trying to curtail fast breaks.

“I always said it’s a strategy behind it but if you take that strategy out, you get a more open-floor, fast-paced game,” Williams said. “It’s going to [lead] to guys to playing defense more. I think that helps us, because in transition guys can’t take fouls when we get on the break. Similar to that, it’s going to help superstars like Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and those guys where teams don’t have a chance to necessarily stop them in transition. It sucks because I utilized [them] a lot but we just have to figure out other ways to do it.”

Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the state of the league during his annual summer league appearance and said he is unhappy when players demand trades, as Nets star Kevin Durant did last week. His next destination has become the biggest storyline of the NBA offseason.

“My view hasn’t changed,” Silver said. “I don’t know whether he requested a trade or demanded one, frankly. This needs to be a two-way street. Teams provide enormous security and guarantees for players and the expectation is a return that they’ll meet their end of the bargain. I’m realistic that there’s always conversations that go on behind closed doors between players and the representatives of the teams, but we don’t like to see players requesting trades. And we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.

“Ideally, the basketball was fantastic this past season. We had a wonderful Finals and I don’t want to be naïve, but I would love the focus to be on the play on the floor.”

Silver said the league will discuss the issue for the next collective bargaining agreement. He said discussions on a new deal are in the very early stages, although both sides have an opt-out in December. Tamika Tremaglio just began her tenure as NBPA executive director in January and the sides have not had serious discussions on a new labor deal.

The NBA and NBPA have been on positive terms for the past several years But with players such as Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Ben Simmons requesting trades in the past two years, mega deals have changed the landscape of the NBA.

“I think that I know that when we have discussions, both with our players association and among our teams, there is a recognition, and I’ve said this before, everybody’s got leverage,” Silver said. “That’s healthy in certain ways that you have players who — Kevin Durant is a perfect example, [he] has a talent arguably that 8 billion people, minus one, don’t have. I mean, that’s how special these players are.

“And there are also teams that enter into binding contracts with players and gives them rights, too. I mean we saw, unfortunately, this play out with Ben Simmons. So does that mean we can’t improve the system? No.”

A new CBA is almost a certainty considering how well the league is doing financially – four players signed contracts in the past few weeks exceeding $60 million per season – and the NBA is flourishing despite dealing with the pandemic.

“It takes both us and the players association sitting down and, I think, acknowledging the principles that are at stake here, and that is the sanctity of contracts and the desire for stability that affects not just that player but other players as well,” Silver said. “I am hopeful. We have a very productive relationship with our players association. We are not necessarily going to completely eliminate players asking to be moved, but we are going to find a way to move the attention back on to the court.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.