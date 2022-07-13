Red Sox quiet at the plate, sloppy in the field again in another loss to the Rays

Manager Alex Cora called his team’s recent display of defense prior to Wednesday’s game frustrating. After Wednesday’s contest, which ended in a 4-1 loss, that still remains true.

Even though the Rays put up just four runs and had just five hits, the Sox’ recent brand of baseball just doesn’t equate to winning.

Just take a look at the bottom of the seventh inning. With two outs, Yandy Diaz singled to Rob Refsnyder in right field. Josh Lowe, the runner at first, went first to third and never stopped running once Refsnyder lobbed the ball to Xander Bogaerts, scoring all the way from first. It seemed unfathomable. In person, even more so. Just how does one score from first on an ordinary grounder to right field?

That, right now, encompasses your 2022 Red Sox.

Following a self-inflicted loss to the Rays Tuesday night, the Red Sox had to turn the page and face Shane McClanahan, the American League’s ERA leader. McClanahan came into the game with a 1.73 ERA in 17 starts, striking out 141 batters in 104⅓ innings pitched.

McClanahan added to his dominance. Through the first six innings, McClanahan held the Red Sox to just three hits, striking out six. He retired the first 10 hitters he saw until Rafael Devers roped a double down the right field line with one out in the top of the fourth.

McClanahan faced Devers again, inducing a fly out to left. That would be it for the Rays starter, who would go 6⅓ innings, yielding just a run.

Josh Winckowski took the ball for the Sox and put together a quality outing after a forgettable performance in his last start against the Yankees where he allowed six runs in just four innings. Still, it was no match for McClanahan.

Leadoff walks have come back to haunt the Red Sox as of late, and that was the case in this one. Winckowski held the Rays scoreless through the first two frames, but the Sox starter walked Brandon Lowe, the eight hitter, to begin the third. The Rays’ Francisco Mejia then singled. Later on, with one out and runners on first and third, Ji-Man Choi laced an RBI single, scoring Lowe from third. Yándy Diaz, who reached on a fielder’s choice, went first to third on the Choi single. The Sox got a break when Harold Ramirez’s flare single over the head of Bobby Dalbec at first scored the second run of the contest. Winckowksi surrendered a solo shot to Brett Phillips in the fourth.

If you rewind this contest, though, the Sox had a chance to make it interesting after Devers’s one-out double in the fourth.

But just as bad as the Sox have been with walks — and their bullpen and defense — they have been equally as bad at base running.

McClanahan sailed a pitch high to J.D. Martinez. It kicked off Mejia’s glove, but Devers got a bad read, thinking the ball went farther behind Mejia than it actually did. Devers, who is nursing a bad back, tried to take third. But Mejia threw Devers out easily with time to spare.

The Sox’ lone run came in the fifth on a ground out double play.

