This skid versus the Rays has exposed the Red Sox for what they are not: playoff worthy

Their slide continued on Wednesday night with a 4-1 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays. That’s seven losses in the last nine games.

It’s time to put that rationalization in the trash. The way the Sox are playing now, they’d get embarrassed in a postseason setting.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s convenient to dismiss the day-to-day foibles of the Red Sox by pointing out that if the season were over, they’d still be in the playoffs.

Baseball teams invariably go through slumps. The issue with the Red Sox has been repeated incidents of poor fundamental play leading to losses.

“I don’t want to say we’re playing bad, but we’re playing a team you can’t make mistakes against,” shortstop Xander Bogaerts said. “They take advantage of that.”

Advertisement

The latest two examples came on Wednesday.

With the Sox trailing, 2-0, in the fourth inning, Rafael Devers doubled with one out. With fellow All-Star J.D. Martinez at the plate, a high pitch from Shane McClanahan deflected off the glove of catcher Francisco Mejia.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Devers, who recently missed three consecutive games with a sore lower back, took off for third and was thrown out.

It was too aggressive, especially with Martinez up.

“You’ve got to slow it down,” manager Alex Cora said.

That’s the heart of the issue. The Sox are too often acting without first taking the situation into account.

It happened again in the seventh inning. With the Rays leading, 3-1, Josh Lowe drew a walk. Yandy Diaz singled to shallow right field with two outs and Lowe, running on contact, raced to third.

Rob Refsynder was slow running the ball in and casually flipped a throw to shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Third base coach Rodney Linares was watching and waved Lowe in. He scored as the low throw skipped away from Bogaerts.

It was telling that the Rays were prepared for the Sox to make a mistake. Had Refsynder fielded the ball and promptly thrown it to Bogaerts, Lowe would have stayed at third.

Advertisement

On Monday, Jarren Duran singled in a run then took too much of a turn around first. The Rays cut the throw to the plate and threw Duran out going back to the base for the final out of the inning with Christian Vázquez on deck.

On Tuesday. Alex Verdugo was picked off third in the seventh inning with the Sox down a run.

“Those are the sort of things we’re not doing well. We’re not playing good baseball right now,” Cora said. “A lot of mistakes and it’s costing us games. We need to start playing better baseball if we want to be the team that we envisioned in spring training.”

That the Red Sox have dealt with injuries to several key players can’t be an excuse. The Rays have 16 players on the injured list, catcher Mike Zunino, shortstop Wander Franco and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier among them.

“They keep playing; they play 27 outs and they’re playing good baseball,” Cora said. “They’re pitching and they’re hustling. That’s why they keep winning.

“There’s no surprise. It’s not analytics, or this and that. They play 27 outs; they play hard. When you see them on the other side it’s impressive what they’re doing.”

Cora’s praise for Tampa Bay was equally an acknowledgement of his team’s poor play.

Bogaerts gets it.

Advertisement

“You can’t give them extra outs,” he said. “These guys, man, they’re solid . . . That’s how you should play baseball.”

The Sox are 11-23 in the American League East, a .323 winning percentage. That they are 36-19 outside the division doesn’t matter.

Baseball is not easily comparable to college basketball. But as a young writer covering UConn and coach Jim Calhoun, one of his memorable tenets was that a team had to win games in its neighborhood because that is where they will ultimately be judged.

For the Huskies, it was the Big East. For the Red Sox it’s the AL East.

Right now, the Rays are taking their lunch money.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.