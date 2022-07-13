X-rays on Matt Strahm (wrist) and Trevor Story (hand) are negative

“‘I’m feeling pretty sore today,” Story said before Wednesday’s game. “But just feeling thankful that it wasn’t worse because it was a scary situation. Those things on the hands are pretty tough when it comes to getting hit, but yeah, thankful that it wasn’t worse.”

Story was struck on the hand on a swing during Tuesday’s loss to the Rays. Story offered at the pitch, which was called a strike, and it caught a part of the bat along with Story’s knuckle, near his fourth metacarpal. Strahm got hit with a comebacker in the seventh inning. He and Story had to be removed from the game.

Story’s status moving forward is still to be determined as it is for Strahm. While speaking to the media, Story was hooked up to a stem treatment machine that he had placed on his hand to reduce some of the swelling .

Story said he’s unsure if this will require a stint on the injured list.

“I think it’s too early to tell right now,” Story said. “We’re just gonna kind of see how it reacts the next couple of days. I think that’s gonna be really important. But I’m hoping not.”

Timing might be on both Strahm’s and Story’s side. After Wednesday night’s game, the Sox have just four games left before the All-Star break, meaning the pair could elude the IL. The Sox’ next game following the break isn’t until next Friday against the Blue Jays.

Whitlock returning

Garrett Whitlock (right hip inflammation) will likely rejoin the team for their three-game series against the Yankees which begins Friday in New York.

The Sox originally placed Whitlock on the injured list on June 10 (retroactive June 9) when he was a member of the rotation. Since then, the Sox made the decision to place Whitlock back in the bullpen. Whitlock’s return is good news for a Red Sox relief group that has lacked depth and success. The Sox bullpen had 19 blown saves this season before Wednesday, second to the Rays who have 21. Whitlock’s emergence back into the fold as a late-inning reliever will keep the Sox from having to depend on Ryan Brasier, who has a 4.59 ERA in 33 ⅓ innings this year, and Jake Diekman, the Sox’ biggest offseason signing for their bullpen who currently has 10 meltdown performances, per Fangraphs.

Manager Alex Cora said they will utilize Whitlock in a multi-inning role, taking some pressure off of John Schreiber and Tanner Houck late in games.

“It can be the eighth or ninth or it could be earlier,” Cora said regarding when the Red Sox might use Whitlock. “It all depends on where we’re at, understand that it’s a different bullpen now. I think it helps us sometimes be more aggressive with one guy understanding that Whitlock is going to be available the next day. Or, being aggressive with Whitlock and we can rest the other ones. So it’s a good mix, obviously. Having that structure and understanding how we’re going to do it, we feel good about it.”

Hill to throw bullpen sessions

Rich Hill (left knee sprain) will throw a bullpen session Friday and Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) has a bullpen session on Saturday. Hill has a bullpen session Thursday and rehab outing as well and likely rejoins the team (in the bullpen) … The team still doesn’t have an update on Kiké Hernández (right hip flexor strain) who was returned from his rehab assignment and is scheduled to see a hip specialist … Kevin Plawecki presented a second negative COVID test and was taken out of COVID protocol and activated for Wednesday’s game. To make room for Plawecki, Connor Wong was optioned to Triple A Worcester. Matt Barnes (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 60-day IL.

