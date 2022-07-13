fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

X-rays for Red Sox’ Trevor Story, Matt Strahm come back negative

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated July 13, 2022, 1 hour ago
Trevor Story walks off the field with Alex Cora after being hit in the hand.Scott Audette/Associated Press

X-rays on Matt Strahm (left wrist confusion) and Trevor Story (right hand contusion) came back negative, the Red Sox said Wednesday.

Story was struck on the hand on a swing during Tuesday’s loss to the Rays. Story offered at the pitch, which was called a strike, and it caught a part of the bat along with Story’s fingers.

Strahm got hit with a comebacker in the seventh inning. Both he and Story had to be removed from the game.

Story and Strahm’s status for Wednesday night’s game is to be determined.


Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

