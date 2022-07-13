X-rays for Red Sox’ Trevor Story, Matt Strahm come back negative

X-rays on Matt Strahm (left wrist confusion) and Trevor Story (right hand contusion) came back negative, the Red Sox said Wednesday.
Story was struck on the hand on a swing during Tuesday’s loss to the Rays. Story offered at the pitch, which was called a strike, and it caught a part of the bat along with Story’s fingers.
Strahm got hit with a comebacker in the seventh inning. Both he and Story had to be removed from the game.
Story and Strahm’s status for Wednesday night’s game is to be determined.
