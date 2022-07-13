After Ukraine-Russia meeting, UN sees ‘a ray of hope’ to free grain

“This was a first meeting, the progress was extremely encouraging. We hope that the next steps will allow us to come to a formal agreement,” said António Guterres, the secretary general, speaking to reporters in New York after the 90-minute meeting ended.

Wednesday’s meeting, held in Istanbul with UN representatives and military officials from Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey, had raised hopes for a breakthrough. It ended with progress, the UN official said, but no comprehensive deal.

BRUSSELS — Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met Wednesday in an increasingly desperate effort to release huge stores of grain blocked by Russian warships, yielding what the United Nations secretary general called “a ray of hope,” but no formal agreement that could alleviate rising world hunger.

“We still need a lot of goodwill by all parties,” he said, adding, “More technical work will now be needed to materialize today’s progress, but the momentum is clear.”

Hulusi Akar, the Turkish defense minister who hosted the talks, said that Ukrainian and Russian negotiators would meet again in Istanbul next week, and that a coordination center with representatives from both sides would be set up there.

Officials have tried for months to break the impasse over Ukrainian grain without triggering an escalation in the war or a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO. In interviews, more than half a dozen officials directly involved or briefed on the plans cited obstacles to an agreement that ranged from the mundane to the downright “Mission Impossible.”

Proposed alternatives, such as moving the grain overland or through the Danube River, have been deemed too slow, cumbersome, and small-scale, given that more than 22 million tons of grain are trapped in Odessa and other Black Sea ports blockaded by Russian warships.

Failing to move the grain from ports and silos could begin to hamper the summer harvest, leaving farmers no place to store fresh crops.

The war in Ukraine is already adding to a global food crisis that has sent the prices of vital commodities like wheat and barley to historic highs.

The most immediate and consequential fallout is looming famine in the Horn of Africa, where years of drought have devastated communities in Somalia and parts of neighboring countries. Ukraine, the world’s fourth-largest exporter of grains, is a key source for that region.

Efforts to reach a diplomatic agreement have been hampered by problems that include mines in the Black Sea, arranging at-sea inspections of the cargo, and convincing the Kremlin that it has an interest in resolving the blockade.

While officials were discussing the grain crisis in Istanbul, Ukraine’s military began to punch back on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine, striking bases and ammunition depots deep within Russian-occupied territory with the help of new, more powerful weapons provided by the West.

The widening destruction in the war has intensified efforts to help Ukraine, once known as Europe’s breadbasket, move its crops away from the fighting and into global markets.

The European Union, concerned the Istanbul talks won’t bear immediate fruit, has been working on half a dozen small-scale land and river routes out of Ukraine, officials said. The bloc has deployed more than 100 officials to help Romania, Poland, Moldova, and Lithuania move grain by rail, road, and river.

Those efforts have been bedeviled by logistical difficulties, including different railway gauges used in Ukraine and EU countries, expired train licenses, and dredging needed for the Danube River.

The EU and Romania are working on one possible route that would use the Danube Delta. Ukrainian officials estimate that, with the right measures, half a million tons a month could be added to that route, bringing the total to about 1 million tons.

Critics say the alternatives would be extremely laborious and ultimately a drop in the bucket. EU officials concede that, at best, those efforts could move about 5 million tons per month.

Ukrainian officials estimate that about 8 million tons would need to leave the country every month to maintain historical export flows.

The UN-Turkey plan under negotiation would require a tremendous level of trust between Ukraine and Russia — a scarce commodity itself after months of death and destruction in the war — as well as careful execution.

At the Group of 7 industrialized nations meeting in Germany late last month, Guterres expressed optimism that a breakthrough could be reached within 10 days, according to several officials briefed on the talks or who had listened in. That was more than two weeks ago.

According to three senior government officials, Guterres said the United Nations had secured a solution to a key obstacle: mines that Ukraine has placed in its ports to deter Russia.

Ukraine had asked for assurances that Russia would not attack if it removed some of those mines, and it had also sought long-range missiles to strike Russian submarines, and NATO escorts for grain ships.

Instead, Guterres told leaders that the Ukrainians had agreed to remove only a few of the mines and have their own Navy or Coast Guard captains steer freighters to international waters, officials said. Foreign crews would then take the ships to Istanbul, before continuing to other destinations.

A key sticking point has been the inspection of vessels and cargo. Russia has demanded that it alone carry out inspections to make sure that ships are exporting only grain and not returning with weapons to Ukraine.

The UN- and Turkey-led negotiations also include a promise to help Russia export its fertilizer and grain. To do so, the EU might need to remove sanctions on Russian fertilizer — which it has not indicated it plans to do.