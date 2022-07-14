Author readings around Boston July 17-23

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Elisa Albert (“Human Blues”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Cheryl Clark Vermeulen (“They Can Take It Out”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at the Connolly Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Casey Sherman (“Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
TUESDAY
Alain Bécoulet (“Star Power: ITER and the International Quest for Fusion Energy”) is in conversation with Nathaniel J. Fisch at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Trent Jamieson (“The Stone Road”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Sean McAdam (“The Franchise: Boston Red Sox: A Curated History of the Red Sox”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $5 for admission or $29.75 for admission and a copy of the book).
WEDNESDAY
Isaac Fitzgerald (“Dirtbag, Massachusetts: A Confessional”) is in conversation with Scaachi Koul in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . DeMisty D. Bellinger (“New to Liberty”), Tim Mayo (“Notes to the Mental Hospital Timekeeper”) and Rebecca Hart Olander (“Uncertain Acrobats”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop.
THURSDAY
Kim Foley MacKinnon (“100 Things to Do on Cape Cod and the Islands Before You Die”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Ingrid Rojas Contreras (“The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Jennifer de Leon in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Taymour Soomro (“Other Names for Love”) and Meng Jin (“Self-Portrait with Ghost: Short Stories”) are in conversation with Gish Jen in person 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Casey Sherman (“Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod”) is in conversation with Ann Wolbert Burgess in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . P. C. Cast (“Into the Mist”) is in conversation with Anne Bishop at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Hayli Thomson (“The Comedienne’s Guide to Pride”) is in conversation with Jamie Pacton at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Ruth Ware (“The It Girl”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 7:30 p.m. in person at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $30.80 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Erika L. Sánchez (“Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Jason Reynolds at 8 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
FRIDAY
Ben Shattuck (“Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau”) in person at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . TJ Klune (“Heat Wave”) is in conversation with Sara Farizan in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Chloe Martinez (“Ten Thousand Selves”), Moira Linehan (“& Company”) and Oscar Oswald (“Irredenta”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Daniel Silva (“Portrait of an Unknown Woman”) is in conversation with Jamie Gangel at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $29.99 for admission and a copy of the book).
SATURDAY
Neema Avashia (“Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place”) reads in person at noon at the Connolly Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Alec Carvlin (“How To Bake A Universe”) reads in person at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.