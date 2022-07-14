On Boston Common, there’ll be ‘Much Ado’ about something

“These productions are gifts to the community,” Sandberg-Zakian says during a rehearsal break. “Just like we do with a new script, we want to find the essence of the story, and right-size it for the audiences coming to the Boston Common today.”

Director Megan Sandberg-Zakian has won acclaim for her work with new plays, including, most recently, “Mr. Parent” at Lyric Stage Company. But she says she asks the same questions of the script and the characters when approaching the 400-year-old comedy “Much Ado About Nothing,” Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s Free Shakespeare on the Common production that runs July 20-Aug. 7.

“Much Ado About Nothing” focuses on best friends Hero and Beatrice, as well as best friends Claudio and Benedick and the strain that romance places on their friendships. While “Much Ado” is famous for the witty banter between Beatrice and Benedick, one-time adversaries who come to love each other, their romance serves as the subplot for the tale of Hero, the victim of a smear campaign after her fiancé Claudio — convinced of a lie by the flimsiest of evidence — believes she has betrayed him.

“Shakespeare loves to play with the balance of power among his characters, shifting our loyalties from one to another as the story unfolds,” says Sandberg-Zakian. “In this play, with so much humor and love, the balance has to shift from Claudio to Hero and more equally between Beatrice and Benedick.

Director Megan Sandberg-Zakian (left) leads a rehearsal of "Much Ado About Nothing" with Tia James (center) and Rachael Warren. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“When I ask the question, ‘Why does it feel so dangerous for Beatrice and Benedick to be in a relationship together?’” Sandberg-Zakian says, “I think, in this moment today, the answer is because they are afraid of taking the risk of making an emotional connection.”

Rachael Warren, who plays Beatrice, has delivered stunning portrayals of characters as varied as Eliza Doolittle and Ophelia as part of the Trinity Repertory Company in Providence. “Beatrice and Benedick are really interesting and complex characters” she says. “I don’t think Beatrice is anti-romance as much as she is anti-men. She’s a successful woman who has gone after what she wanted. When you add my own experience as a queer woman who awakened to my identity a little later in life, I think that adds to my understanding of the character.”

Tia James, who has extensive experience with Shakespeare’s plays, as well as roles on television’s “Nurse Jackie” and “Treme,” plays Benedick.

“I think if I’d seen someone like me — a Black, queer woman — playing a role like this,” she says, “it would have opened up a whole world and made me feel less limited in the opportunities available to me.”

During a brief rehearsal of a scene, Warren and James easily parry Shakespeare’s sharp, swift, and emotionally fraught dialogue back and forth.

“It’s all about the language,” says James. “Once I feel like I own the language, I can relax into the role.”

“There’s a mirror held up to Beatrice and Benedick in a scene where they realize ‘I’m seen in the world as this kind of person and I’m going to change right now, and be better,’” says Sandberg-Zakian. “What would it be like if we all had that opportunity? Comedy is really hard, but I’m working with these two amazing actors.”

Beatrice and Benedick’s tentative wooing comes to a head when Beatrice asks Benedick to kill Claudio as justice for Claudio apparently destroying Hero, Beatrice’s best friend.

Just when it starts to sound complicated, Shakespeare reliably tosses in a clown, in this case the goofy constable Dogberry (Debra Wise), who apprehends — barely — the individuals who started the lie about Hero and leads us to happy couples at play’s end.

Having a concept for a production is, says Sandberg-Zakian, just an opportunity to experience the story in a way that’s revelatory in this moment.

“We all want to find a person to love,” she says.

Opening this weekend

Hub Theatre Company of Boston is presenting the comedy “Slow Food” at Club Café July 16-30. Boston favorite Victor Shopov joins Steve Auger and Jyoti Daniere in a story about the mayhem that ensues when a couple’s anniversary dinner becomes an exercise in marital therapy. “Slow Food” was written by Wendy MacLeod, the author of “The House of Yes,” which was made into a Miramax film. Go to hubtheatreboston.org for details.

The Williamstown Theatre Festival kicks off its season this weekend with “Most Happy in Concert,” director Daniel Fish’s reimagining of Frank Loesser’s 1956 musical “Most Happy Fella.” Best known for his Tony Award-winning reimagining of “Oklahoma!,” Fish’s “Most Happy in Concert” includes songs from Loesser’s tale of a vineyard owner and his much younger wife. Choreographed by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, “Most Happy in Concert” plays through July 31 on the Main Stage in Williamstown. Details at wtfestival.org.

Dueling divas take on ‘Hamlet’

The world premiere of Sarah Schulman’s “The Lady Hamlet,” now playing at the Provincetown Theater through July 21, explores the competition among 1920s actresses to be the first female Hamlet on Broadway. Directed by Provincetown Theater’s artistic director David Drake, the play was developed in part through the theater’s Stephen Mindich Literary Project. For tickets, go to provincetowntheater.org.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Presented by Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. On the Boston Common by the Parkman Bandstand. July 20-Aug. 7. Free.

Terry Byrne can be reached at trbyrne@aol.com.



